Photos: EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING At First Floor Theater

Chicago’s First Floor Theater has released production images of their Chicago Premiere production, EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING, written by Will Arbery and running May 22 - June 14, 2025 at The Den Theatre's Bookspan stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets ($10 - $35) on sale now. Check out photos of the production.

Winters keep getting worse in Evanston, Illinois, where salt truck drivers Peter and Basil battle the ice and snow and pass the time with jokes and stories. But what’s with this creeping sense of dread? Is it because their boss Maiworm has noble visions of new green technology that would make their jobs obsolete? Or is there a more terrifying warning calling out from under these roads? At least they have each other, right?

In this play about climate and change, Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Arbery confronts humanity’s darkest fears with humor, warmth, and the fortitude of municipal public servants.

