Photos: AMADEUS In Rehearsal At Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has released rehearsal photos for its upcoming production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls in his Steppenwolf debut.

The production—part of the company’s 50th Anniversary Season—has added an additional week of performances due to popular demand and will now run through Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater (1646 N. Halsted St., Chicago).

The cast is led by ensemble member Ian Barford (August: Osage County, The Minutes) as Antonio Salieri and David Darrow in his Steppenwolf debut as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The ensemble also includes Steppenwolf members Robert Breuler, Ora Jones, and Yasen Peyankov, with a company of 18 artists rounding out the production.

Set in 18th-century Vienna, Amadeus charts the electrifying rivalry between court composer Antonio Salieri and the brash young genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. A portrait of jealousy, divine inspiration, and the destructive pursuit of greatness, the play remains one of the most celebrated works of the modern stage—winner of five Tony Awards and eight Academy Awards for its film adaptation.

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Amanda Gladu (costume design), Eric Southern (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), Mikhail Fiksel (music supervision and additional original music), Nick Sandys (movement & fight consultant), and Kristina Fluty (intimacy consultant).

Previews begin Thursday, November 6, with an official press opening on Sunday, November 16 at 6 p.m. Tickets, starting at $20, are available at steppenwolf.org or through the box office at (312) 335-1650.

Photo Credit: Joel Moorman