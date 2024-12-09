Photos: A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY At Blank Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blank Theatre Company has released new production photos for the final show of their 2024 season, A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY by Tony Kushner.

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY was originally produced by the Heat and Light Company (New York) and is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC. Set against the backdrop of 1930?s Germany, this gripping drama follows a group of artists and activists as they navigate the rise of fascism and the erosion of democracy. As their personal lives intertwine with the political upheaval of the time, they must confront the unfortunate parallels to our contemporary world. Kushner's poignant exploration of power, resistance, and the human spirit resonates more than ever in today's turbulent times, offering both a haunting reflection on history and a powerful call to action.

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY will be directed by Blank?s co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos and assistant directed by Sophie Murk. Jeff-nominated Cindy Moon returns to Blank to design costumes. Other creatives on the team include Ellie Humphries (Lighting Design), Marcus Klein (Scenic Design), James Allen (Composer), Alex J. Gendal (Projection Design), Reiley Duffy (Props Designer), and Line Bower (Technical Director).

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY features Katherine Schwartz (Agnes Eggling), Grant Carriker (Gregor Bazwald), Brandy Miller (Paulinka Erdnuss), Ral Alonso (Vealtninc Husz), Shannon Bachelder (Annabella Gotchling), Lilah Weisman (Zillah), Grayson Kennedy (Roland), Ann James (Die Alte), Hadar Zusman (Rosa Malek), Alex Levy (Emil Traum), and Ben Veatch (Gottfried Swetts). Alex Albrecht, Brice Baron, Peyton Hooks, Sonya Shea Robinson, Jeffrey David Thomas, and Natalie Younger will understudy.

A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY is the final mainstage production of Blank?s 2024 season and runs December 6th, 2024 - January 5th, 2025 at The Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N Lincoln Ave., in Lincoln Park. Opening night will be Tuesday, December 10th. Tickets range from $15 - $35. Additional information is available atwww.blanktheatrecompany.org.

Photo Credit:Blank Theatre Company

Comments