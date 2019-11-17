Photo Flash: First Look At The Passage Theatre's HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER

The Passage Theatre (TPT) kicks off its second season with the world premiere of HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER, a morbidly whimsical kaleidoscope of life on Earth and the universe. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER, by Chicago playwright, Preston Choi, is a joy ride through a timeline of curious robots, existential cows, 5th grade power points on extinct species, and the last human on Earth on the search for more jars. The production is directed by Alison Thvedt.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER will play November 15 - December 2, 2019 at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church, 4511 N Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60640. Tickets are currently available on The Passage Theatre's website or in person at Ravenswood Fellowship United Methodist Church 30 minutes prior to performance.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER features Liz Cloud, Cory Hardin*, Em Haverty, Vic Kuligoski, Sarah Lo, and LaRose Washington. Understudies for the production include Allie Freed and Elise Soeder.

The creative and production team for HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER includes: Daniel Washelesky* (dramaturg), Gaby Labotka (fight and intimacy director), Charles Blunt (lighting design), Amelia Mroczkowski (prop design), Jos N. Banks (costume design), Jonesy Jones (sound design), Maiya Corral (space design), Will Quam* (producing company member), Alexi Siegel (asst. production manager) and Shelby Burgus (stage manager).

Please note: there will be one added performances on Sunday, December 1 at 7:30 pm. There will be no performances Thursday, November 28 - Saturday November 30. Runs 100 minutes. Recommended ages 14 and up.

*Denotes The Passage Theatre company member

Photo Credit: Evelyn Landow



Sarah Lo

Cory Hardin

LaRose Washington

Vic Kuligoski and Sarah Lo

The ensemble

Liz Cloud

Em Haverty





