Performers Announced For Pride Films and Plays' NOMINEE NIGHT

A preliminary list of performers for Pride Films and Plays annual NOMINEE NIGHT concert has been announced by PFP Artistic Associate Robert Ollis, presenting music director for the event. NOMINEE NIGHT, which showcases musical theater performers and productions nominated in the Non-Equity Jeff Awards, will be performed on Monday, May 13 at Sidetrack, 3349 N. Halsted. The lineup, which is subject to change up until show time, will include performers who were cast members of the five productions nominated for "Production of a Musical" or who received individual performance nominations.

The evening will be hosted by Scott Gryder, who is currently starring in Pride Films and Plays' production of BUYER & CELLAR, Jonathan Tolins' one-man play that imagines what it might be like to work as the only employee of the shopping mall in Barbra Streisand's basement.

Performers currently scheduled to appear include:

Bridget Adams-King* from HAYMARKET (Underscore Theatre Company)

Ryan Armstrong** from THE LAST SESSION (Refuge Theatre Project)

Robert Cornelius* from THE TOTAL BENT (Haven Theatre Company)

Tessa Dettman* from LITTLE WOMEN (Brown Paper Box Co.)

Gilbert Domally* from THE TOTAL BENT (Haven Theatre Comonay)

Ensemble of HAYMARKET*** (Underscore Theatre Company)

Carl Herzog** from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre)

Caitlin Jackson** from EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL (Black Button Eyes Productions)

Randolph Johnson from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre)

Molly LeCaptain from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre)

Jeff Pierpoint** from BRIGHT STAR (BoHo Theatre)

Christopher Ratliff** from 110 IN THE SHADE (BoHo Theatre)

Tommy Thurston* from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre)

Jonathan Schwart** from GRAND HOTEL (Kokandy Productions)

Stephanie Stockstill** from A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (BoHo Theatre)

* Nominated for Performer in a Principal Role - Musical

** Nominated for Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical

*** Nominated for Ensemble

The concert will begin at 7:30 pm (doors open at 7), just before Sidetrack's popular Musical Monday show tune videos commence. The 2019 Awards will be presented Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Athenaeum Theatre.

The Jeff Awards ceremony offers a limited number of production numbers, but the NOMINEE NIGHT concert presents a unique opportunity for each of the individuals nominated in the categories of Performer in a Leading Role - Musical and Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical to present a favorite song from their nominated shows. Past audiences for this event have been amazed at the string of powerful performances by these noted actors and actresses, singing showstoppers from their recent musical productions. After the show's finale by the full cast, audience members will get to mingle with their favorite musical theatre artists and friends and enjoy Sidetrack's signature cocktails as the Musical Monday show tunes videos begin.

Ticket prices for the NOMINEE NIGHT concert are $35 for VIP, which includes a premium seat and drink ticket, or $20 general admission. The event raises funds for the upcoming musical productions of Pride Films and Plays. Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a door prize drawing.



Tickets are on sale now at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1009442 or by phone at 866-411-4111 or 773-857-0222.





