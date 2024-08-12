Overshadowed Theatrical Productions To Present Shakespeare On The Grass In Itasca

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions is teaming with the city of Itasca to showcase two Shakespearean comedies!

Overshadowed's troupe of players will perform abridged versions of Comedy of Errors and Much Ado about Nothing -- two humorous tales from the immortal bard.

The special outdoor presentation is on Saturday, August 17th at 1pm and 6pm. The performances are free and open to the public. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

The event will be held at Usher Park, located at 200 E. Irving Park Road Itasca, IL 60143.

For more information, please visit Overshadowed Theatrical Production's website. Overshadowed has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years.

Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.

https://www.overshadowed.org/

