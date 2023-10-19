Otherworld Theatre Presents TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Opening February 9

This fangtastic parody is a comical and creative take on the iconic Twilight saga which opens February 9, 2024 and runs through March 10, 2024.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 3 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA
Review Roundup: James Monroe Iglehart Leads Pre-Broadway Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDER Photo 4 Reviews: Iglehart Leads Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD

Otherworld Theatre Presents TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY Opening February 9

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, presents its first-ever original musical, TWIHARD!  A Twilight Musical Parody, with music composed by Brian Rasmussen.

This fangtastic parody is a comical and creative take on the iconic Twilight saga which opens February 9, 2024 and runs through March 10, 2024 at the storefront theatre's venue located at 3914 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets ($30) are on sale now at www.otherworldtheatre.org

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight  saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Audiences will sink their teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, while poking fun at the supernatural world we all adore. Whether you are a die-hard Twilight fan or just looking for a howling good time, this musical parody promises an evening of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments. 

“The magic of parodies is that they help us engage with our culture touchstones in a more lighthearted and critical manner, making it an essential component of pop culture analysis and entertainment,” said Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer. “We at Otherworld Theatre are pioneering and re-imagining theatre in Chicago within the realm of science fiction and fantasy, and TWIHARD! is the latest production in our stable exploring the cultural impact of Twilight - the compelling blend of romance, fantasy, and the supernatural not only captivated a vast readership but also paved the way for a surge in vampire-themed books and movies as well as a new appreciation and focus in young adult literature.”

Composer Brian Rasmussen is making his theatrical debut with Twihard! Rasmussen started writing music at a young age and has ventured in various styles ranging from punk rock to opera. With a wide array of influences, Rasmussen can be noted for his unique style of harmonic complexity coupled with catchy melodies and a quirky flare. Rasmussen holds degrees in music from the University of South Dakota and Roosevelt University, where he studied composing with Dr. Paul Lombardi and Dr. Kyong Mee Choi. He has premiered multiple works over the years, including his award-winning String Quintet in E minor and most recently selections from his newest song cycle Confessions from the Chaise Lounge. In addition to composing, Rasmussen is a singer, pianist, and educator in the Chicago area. 

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody opens Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. with performances every Friday and Saturday from 7:00 - 9:20 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 - 4:20 p.m. until Sunday, March 10, 2024. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org. There are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Otherworld Theatre Company to Present Original Musical TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody Photo
Otherworld Theatre Company to Present Original Musical TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody in February

Get ready for a hilarious and epic experience as Otherworld Theatre presents 'Twihard! A Twilight Musical Parody' starting February 9th, 2024. Join in the celebration of the Twilight phenomenon with this must-see show at Otherworld Theatre. Don't miss out on the laughs and entertainment!

2
Ben Vereen Joins Porchlight Music Theatres Artistic Advisory Board Photo
Ben Vereen Joins Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Advisory Board

Renowned performer Ben Vereen joins the Artistic Advisory Board of Porchlight Music Theatre. Learn more about this exciting addition and Vereen's recent ICON Award recognition.

3
George Lopez to Perform at Hard Rock Live This Winter Photo
George Lopez to Perform at Hard Rock Live This Winter

Comedian George Lopez brings his 'Alllriiiighhttt!' comedy tour to Hard Rock Live in February. Get ready for a night of laughter as Lopez embraces his ethnicity and confronts racial stereotypes. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

4
PrideArts to Present Adult Holiday Panto SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY in November Photo
PrideArts to Present Adult Holiday Panto SLEEPING WITH BEAUTY in November

Join PrideArts for the US premiere of the ribald British panto, Sleeping with Beauty. Directed by Bryan McCaffrey, this hilarious and risqué twist on a classic fairy tale is a must-see this November.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
“WINTER WONDERLAND” in Chicago “WINTER WONDERLAND”
Harold Washington Cultural Center (12/09-12/09)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (1/05-1/05)
New Rules in Chicago New Rules
Raue Center For The Arts (11/22-11/22)
COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT in Chicago COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT’S WORSE THAN THAT
Otherworld Theatre (11/09-11/19)
Bachelors of Broadway in Chicago Bachelors of Broadway
ECC Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
Sanctuary City in Chicago Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell at Steppenwolf (8/14-11/18)
Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater in Chicago Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater
ECC Arts Center (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You