ONE WOMAN HAMLET Tours By Train With Free Performances Across Illinois

"This is not your average Hamlet." Touring across Illinois by train in partnership with The Connecting Routes Project (www.connectingroutes.org), and presenting free performances from May 2-17, 2022, One Woman Hamlet: Shake(speare) the Stigma Surrounding Mental Health is an important and timely piece to share as we continue to re-emerge from the pandemic.

First performed and independently-produced by Kate Marie Smith in January 2020 (and later captured on film in 2021), One Woman Hamlet (www.onewomanhamlet.com) dives into the mind of Kate, as she uniquely parallels the story of Shakespeare's Hamlet with her own journey dealing with depression and anxiety. Come prepared to laugh, cry, and break some stigma as Kate shares her story through Shakespeare, puppetry, and music. Inspired by Kate's own journey but also the experiences of friends lost to suicide and depression, this original script was written over the span of four years and supervised by mental health professionals. One Woman Hamlet reminds us that "It's OK not to be OK." More information about the show can be found at www.connectingroutes.org/onewomanhamlet.

The Connecting Routes Project is a Chicago touring arts collective founded in 2019 by Josh Bernaski in the belief that "Stories Connect Us." As "America's railway touring theater company," the organization strives to connect communities across the nation through shared storytelling and theatrical performances, presenting big-hearted productions told in innovative ways that spark conversation. Dedicated to sustainable travel, The Connecting Routes Project tours nationwide by train, bringing free and accessible performances directly to communities in libraries or similar gathering spaces.

One Woman Hamlet will tour to six different communities across Illinois, with free performances at local libraries. Rehearsing at Lincolnwood Public Library, the library will present the first performance on May 2. Under the leadership of Tour Manager Tommy Lukrich, the team will then tour regionally through May 14 on the Metra Rail to Geneva Public Library District, Waukegan Public Library, Harvey Public Library District, and Blue Island Public Library. This show will also bring The Connecting Routes Project on Amtrak for the first time, touring One Woman Hamlet to Galesburg Public Library. All performances will provide free mental health resources from The Hope For Us Network (www.hopeforusnetwork.org), a lived experience coalition disrupting the highest factors for mental health crises. While admission is free at all performances, registration is suggested. Masks will be required for all audience members, regardless of vaccination status. Performances are 70 minutes, followed by a 30 minute post-show discussion. Explore the tour venues and registration policies at www.connectingroutes.org/illinois.

Following the tour, The Connecting Routes Project will offer two additional programs, accessible online. On Monday May 16 at 7pm CST, Round Trip: Virtual Story Circles invites our communities to engage together in a storytelling circle that provides an equitable opportunity for all to share their personal story. Sign up for this program at www.connectingroutes.org/share-your-story.

On Tuesday, May 17 at 7pm CST, the filmed capture of One Woman Hamlet will be available to be streamed for free for 24 hours (subtitles available). Filmed by Kseni Avonavi, Ayesha Abouelazm, and Brian Naughton in 2021, One Woman Hamlet: The Film has since been featured in the Lift Off Film Festival and the NYC Indie Theater Film Festival. Registration is required to view, sign up for free at www.connectingroutes.org/illinois.

This engagement is supported by funding from the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from Illinois Arts Council Agency. If you would like to support our mission of touring free theater to communities across America's railway network, please consider a donation at www.donorbox.org/connectingroutes!

Monday, May 2, 6:30pm - Lincolnwood Public Library, Lincolnwood, IL

Tuesday, May 3, 1:30pm - Geneva Public Library District, Geneva, IL

Thursday, May 5, 4:30pm - Waukegan Public Library, Waukegan, IL (In partnership with The Josselyn Center, providing on-site mental health resources and support.)

Monday, May 9, 4:00pm - Galesburg Public Library, Galesburg, IL

Wednesday, May 11, 4:30pm - Harvey Public Library, Harvey, IL

Saturday, May 14, 2:30pm - Blue Island Public Library, Blue Island, IL

Cast and Crew: Writer, Hamlet, Puppeteer, Creator, Producer, Composer, and Performer: Kate Marie Smith Director for the Stage: Drew Shirley Puppet Director for the Stage and Screen: Vanessa Valliere Puppet Designer: Noah Ginex Projection Director and Editor for the Stage: Dylan Stuckey Script Editor and Tech Advisor: Benjamin Lapean Community Partner: The Hope For Us Network Directors for the Screen: Ayesha Abouelazm and Kseni Avonavi Editor/DP/VFX & Sound Designer for the Screen: Brian Naughton 2022 Illinois Tour Manager: Tommy Lukrich