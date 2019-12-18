Northlight Theatre to Host Benefit Event ART TRANSFORMS: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF THE POWER OF COMMUNITY

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director, Timothy J. Evans, presents Art Transforms: A Musical Celebration of the Power of Community, featuring performances by Lucy Godinez, Rashada Dawan, and Molly Hernandez. The event will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave in Evanston.

Art Transforms, an evening of music and conversation, will benefit Northlight Theatre's community engagement programs and Arts for Everyone, a free ticket program aimed at breaking down the barriers to accessing theatre, starting with the price of a ticket.

Along with the featured vocalists, representatives from Northlight community partners Y.O.U., YWCA Evanston/North Shore, Family Focus, Evanston Scholars, and Youth Job Center will share stories of the individuals impacted by Northight's innovative and dynamic partnerships. Northlight's programs reach nearly 50 schools in Evanston, Skokie, Chicago, and the surrounding area, as well as innovative partnerships with five Evanston-based social service organizations.

Performer Lucy Godinez is an Evanston native who most recently appeared at Writers Theatre in Into the Woods. Lucy is a graduate of both Northwestern University (2018) and Evanston Township High School (2014), and an alumna of Northlight's education programs.

Lucy Godinez comments, "I'm delighted to be appearing at this event for Northlight, where I've been going since I was a student in the summer camp. I'm especially excited now that they're getting closer to building a new theatre in my hometown of Evanston."

Tickets are $50 for a cabaret table seat or $25 general admission. All tickets include beer, wine, soda, and pizza and salads by Union Pizzeria. There will be a cash bar. To purchase tickets contact Northlight Theatre at 847.324.1616. Tickets may also be purchased online at northlight.org/arttransforms.

Evanston SPACE is the sponsor of Art Transforms. Accompanist Al Zunamon is donating his time and talent for the event.

Northlight Theatre aspires to promote change of perspective and encourage compassion by exploring the depth of our humanity across a bold spectrum of theatrical experiences, reflecting our community to the world and the world to our community.

Now in its 45th season, the organization has mounted over 220 productions, including more than 40 world premieres. Northlight has earned 208 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and 36 Awards, as well as ten Edgerton Foundation for New Play Awards. As one of the area's premier theatre companies, Northlight is a regional magnet for critical and professional acclaim, as well as talent of the highest quality.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You