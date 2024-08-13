Music Theater Works Announces CAROUSEL Post-Performance Domestic Abuse Discussion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Works currently presenting the second production of its 2024 season, Carousel, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, playing through August 18, is proud to announce that immediately following the Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. performance. Music Theater Works and local organizations will host a post show discussion, “Depictions of Domestic Abuse in the Musical Theater Canon and Popular Media.”

The discussion will also be recorded and shared via Music Theater Works' YouTube channel. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

“There has been much discussion about the themes and characters of Carousel, especially on the relationship between Julie Jordan and Billy Bigelow,” said Producing Artistic Director and moderator of the August 17 program Kyle A. Dougan. “We hope to discuss the portrayal of the relationship and also reflect how domestic abuse is represented in musicals and popular media.”

The panelists for the August 17 discussion includes

Marlene Copeland, SHALVA executive director

Hillary Douin, YWCA Evanston/North Shore director of the domestic violence department

Sasha Gerritson, director of Carousel

Nathan Lamp, Music Theater Works dramaturg

Maliha Sayed, actor, "Julie Jordan"

Kyle Dougan, moderator, Music Theater Works producing artistic director.

In addition to the discussion, staff and volunteers from domestic abuse mitigation and resource organizations will be on hand to offer literature and support, and to answer questions in the lobby at the shows on August 10 and 11 and 15 - 17. Participating organizations are SHALVA, The YWCA of Evanston North Shore, Life-Span and Apna Ghar.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 44-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics.

