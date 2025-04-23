Melissa Young to Present OUT AND PROUD: A Rainbow Icon Celebration at The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate Pride month with Melissa Young, Nick Sula (music director) and special guest Dan Riley with the historical hit: OUT AND PROUD: A Rainbow Icon Celebration. Sixteen years ago, Young first performed the music of the world's most loved LGBTQ Icon's to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, June 28, 1969.

She comes back comes back to celebrate with her two friends Nick Sula and Dan Riley with this special performance for two nights on Thursday, June 19 and Friday, June 20 at 7pm, at Wicker Park's hot comedy spot The Den Theater.

Starting with Stonewall and Judy Garland, Young will follow the LGBTQ Rights timeline, matching Icons to significant moments in history. Dolly Parton's Light of the Clear Blue Morning in 1977 aligns with Anita Bryant and the S.O.C., Bette Midler's Do You Wanna Dance aligns with a post Stonewall New York (1971-73) of Bathhouses and Gay owned Discos. The creation of the Pride flag 1979/80 and Diana Ross' I'm Coming Out! Young's passion for history and where the movement today comes across with laughter, heart and great love.

Melissa Young has been on the national music scene for over a decade, building an enthusiastic following from Chicago's Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower, Stage 773, The Skokie Theatre, Davenports, Hydrate and 3160 in Boystown, to The Dunes Resort in Saugatuck, and New York City' s Don't Tell Mama's, The Duplex and the historic Stonewall Inn. Melissa is most known for her two solo cabaret shows, Lucky Star: A Madonna Celebration and Out and Proud: A Rainbow Celebration. Melissa is the Original Singing Realtor on Tiktok and the District Ten delegate for the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

Nick Sula, who is accompanying Melissa on piano, is an award-winning pianist, arranger, and music director. He served as music director for the Jeff Award-winning production of Sweeney Todd with Kokandy Productions, for which he earned the Jeff Award for Outstanding Music Direction. Other Chicago music direction credits include Into the Woods with Kokandy Productions [Jeff nomination]; Anything Goes with Porchlight Music Theatre [Jeff nomination]; Ghost Quartet [Jeff nomination], Nevermore, Amour, Coraline; Myths & Hymns, The Glorious Ones [Jeff nomination], Pippin. He is a professor of musical theatre at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

Dan Riley is a Chicago-based performer. Born and raised in the city, he studied at Roosevelt University. He has performed at various theaters throughout Chicagoland, including Paramount Theatre, Northlight Theatre, and American Blues Theatre. National tour credits include Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie (Kennedy Center). Music director credits include Nina Simone: Four Women, Urinetown, and The Sound of Music. Puppeteering experience: Lyric Opera of Chicago, Jabberwocky Productions, Blair Thomas & Co. Favorite roles include Othello (Othello), Coalhouse (Ragtime), and Jim (Big River). Featured vocalist: Dark Side of the Moon A Capella (VOCOMOTION Productions).

