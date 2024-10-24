MadKap Productions Presents BOY GETS GIRL By Rebecca Gilman In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MadKap Productions will present Rebecca Gilman's suspenseful thriller Boy Gets Girl for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie.

The life of a successful career woman takes a terrifying turn when a seemingly innocent blind date spirals into a nightmare of obsession and stalking. This powerful exploration of power dynamics, and the consequences of unchecked desire creates a riveting and thought-provoking mystery thriller.

Starring Olivia Winters as Theresa and Colton Schied as her date, Tony. With Carly Renee Davis, Kimmy Higginbotham, Nat Kier, Douglas Levin, and Vincent P. Mahler.

Boy Gets Girl is directed by Steve Scott, the Producer for over 30 years at Goodman Theatre, where he oversaw more than 200 productions and is now a member of Goodman's Artistic Collective. The set design is by Wayne Mell, with costume design by Wendy Kaplan, lighting design by Pat Henderson, and sound design by Brian Bedoya.

Nov 1 – Nov 24, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with a Wed. afternoon matinee at 1:30 pm on Nov 13. For reservations or additional information, visit SkokieTheatre.org, or call the box office at 847-677-7761.

