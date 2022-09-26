MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 23

The original team behind the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit reunites with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, the brand-new heartwarming holiday rock 'n' roll musical, coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 23rd.



Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center as early as Wednesday, September 28th, (to learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS) all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30rd at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160. For more information, visit UISpac.com or call (217) 206-6160.



There's no place like home for the holidays, and Sun Records is just that for rock 'n' roll newcomers and soon to be legends - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. In a fortuitous twist of fate, all four musicians stop by their famous Memphis recording studio alma mater the same wintry evening, unbeknownst to them that they had the front seat to a revolution.



Million Dollar Quartet Christmas brings that momentous homecoming to life with an electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith, humor, heart break, and revelry. Journey through a story of Christmas past, present and future, jam packed with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.



The show is directed by Scott Weinstein, featuring a book by Colin Escott, with orchestrations and additional arrangements by Chuck Mead. The design team is led by Kimie Nishikawa (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Ryan O'Gara (Lighting Design), and Diego Garzón (Sound Design).



Scott Weinstein (Director) is an award-winning Director and Writer based in New York City. His work as a director has been seen at major regional theaters around the country and he recently won the Joseph Jefferson award for his Actor-Musician, chamber style re-conception of Ragtime with Griffin Theatre, where he is an ensemble member. Scott was the Associate and Resident Director for the Broadway National Tour, Las Vegas and Chicago productions of the hit musical Million Dollar Quartet. He has developed new work at the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Pittsburgh CLO, The American Music Theatre Project, The Marriott Theatre, Route 66 Theatre, The Rev, Norwegian Creative Studios and others. Graduate of Northwestern University and proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. He is represented by William Morris Endeavor. www.ScottGWeinstein.com



Chuck Mead (Music Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations) is best known for being one of the founding members of three time Grammy nominated, Country Music Association Award winning country music group BR5-49. Between 1996 and 2005 the band released seven successful records before disbanding. In 2006 he started work as Music Supervisor/Director of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical "Million Dollar Quartet." A member of the original creative team, he shaped the music for the Chicago, Broadway, West End, Las Vegas, and National Tour productions of MDQ all the while touring the world with his band and releasing four critically acclaimed solo albums. In 2017, Mead oversaw the music for the CMT television series "Sun Records" and in 2021 worked as Music Supervisor for the upcoming feature film "Neon Highway."