M.A.D.D. Rhythms' Chicago Tap Summit Returns In October With A World Premiere And More

M.A.D.D. Rhythms has announced the return of the Chicago Tap Summit and concludes with the world premiere from Company Member Andrew Carr, “To Love You All Ways,” October 4 - 6 at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. (47th Street entrance) and additional events and appearances. Tickets go on sale for the Chicago Tap Summit and “To Love You All Ways” Tuesday, Sept. 3 at MADDRhythms.com.

The 2024 Chicago Tap Summit welcomes participants from Chicago and around the world for three days of dance, discussion and classes celebrating the tap dance community with instructors Ian Berg, Nora Clark, Megan Davis, Ja'bowen Dixon, Martin ‘Tre' Dumas III, Jay Fagan, Reggio ‘The Hoofer' McLaughlin, Carmen Paquette, Nico Rubio, Sarah Savelli, KJ Sheldon, Molly Smith, Mr. Taps, Karen Callaway Williams, Pamela Yasutake, Mark Yonally plus the entire M.A.D.D. Rhythms' family including Ivy Anderson, Bril Barrett, Andrew Carr, Starinah “Star” Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson, Sterling Harris, Caleb Jackson, Donnetta ‘Lil Bit' Jackson, Case Prime, Davon Suttles and William Wims.

This weekend also includes a world premiere performance of “To Love You All Ways,” choreographed by Company Member Andrew Carr, Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Carr's world premiere, “To Love you All Ways,'' is a deep dive into the

intersecting and interchangeable nature of love by way of expression through the outlet of percussive dance and music. “Every number in the show represents a new story being told, each taking a closer look into the countless avenues of love and human interaction that we observe in our everyday lives,” said Carr. “Whether it is the young, playful love that we encounter at the beginning of our lives, the shared love expressed within a community over mutual interests or the infatuation that we experience with a partner or even a crush. Everyone has given or received love at one point in their life and this show is about taking the concept of love and turning it into a journal entry with the stage and the dancers becoming the pen and paper. Even though the end of each piece may symbolize the end to one story on the surface level, the stories and authentic interactions that we experience as humans will allow these stories to live on forever.”

Additional upcoming M.A.D.D. Rhythms performances and events include:

BRIL BARRETT AND STARINAH ‘STAR' DIXON TEACH AND PERFORM AT DC TAP FEST

August 26 - September 2

DCTapFest.com

The DC Tap Festival, presented by the Chloé and Maud Foundation, is the largest tap festival in the world. This annual event offers master dance classes, a filmmaking workshop, panel discussions, dance battles, jam sessions and entrepreneurship courses.

BRIL BARRETT HONORED AS 2024 NEA NATIONAL HERITAGE FELLOW

Thursday, Sept. 19

Library of Congress and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Arts.gov

Founder and Artistic Director Bril Barrett was named one of the National Endowment for the Arts' National Heritage Fellows.The award presentation takes place at the Library of Congress and the Kennedy Center. The Fellows are recipients of the nation's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. Every year since 1982, the NEA has presented this lifetime honor in recognition of individuals whose dedication and artistry contribute to the preservation and growth of the diverse cultural traditions that comprise our nation.

BRIL BARRETT AT THE OKC TAP FEST

September 20 - 22

OKCTapFest.org

Bril Barrett is a visiting guest artist at the OKC Tap Fest, a three-day event offering training in dance workshops in Tap as well as African dance, hip-hop, modern and yoga.

M.A.D.D. RHYTHMS MAKES ITS NEW YORK CITY CENTER DEBUT IN FALL FOR DANCE FESTIVAL

Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh avenues), New York, NY

Tickets: $30

NYCityCenter.org

M.A.D.D. Rhythms makes its New York City Center debut in the 2024 Fall for Dance Festival, September 18 – 29, 2024. An essential part of New York's fall dance season, the annual ten-day Festival opens City Center's 2024 – 2025 season with a showcase of dance companies and artists in an array of styles, attracting an audience of 22,000 newcomers and returning dance fans alike.

As part of program three, M.A.D.D. Rhythms performs excerpts from “Feeling Good: A M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tribute to Nina Simone” featuring live music and 12 sensational tap dancers of diverse ages and backgrounds. In addition the program includes Anne Plamondon Production with the United States premiere of “MYOKINE,” an energetic septet that brings to life the power of bodies when unified in movement. The world premiere of “The Specter of the Rose,” commissioned by New York City Center, is choreographed by renowned principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre Herman Cornejo. The work reimagines the Fokine classic, “Le Spectre de la Rose,” as a duet for an artist and her muse performed by Cornejo (in his tenth Festival appearance) and ABT Principal Dancer Skylar Brandt.

BRIL BARRETT IS BEING HONORED AS ONE OF CHICAGO'S “CREATIVE SPIRITS” AT ARTS IN THE DARK HALLOWEEN PARADE

Saturday, Oct. 19 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Downtown Chicago on State Street

ArtsInTheDark.com

Founder and Artistic Director Bril Barrett will be honored as one of Chicago's “Creative Spirits” during the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade. Arts in the Dark is a magical evening parade celebrating Halloween as the “artist's holiday” and drawing together world-renowned institutions, celebrated Chicago cultural organizations, important youth programs and aspiring artists in every field. It is a dazzling production that delights an audience of 50,000 with unique floats, spectacle puppets and creative performances – all set against the backdrop of historic State Street.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms performs excerpts from ‘ A M.A.D.D. Mix Tape @ 3Arts Awards October 21, 2024

BRIL BARRETT SPEAKS AT THE AMERICAN MUSICOLOGICAL SOCIETY CONFERENCE

November 14 - 17

Palmer House Hilton, 17 E. Monroe St.

AMSMusicology.org

Bril Barrett speaks to the conference about Rhythm and Tap History during the American Musicological Socieity's 90th national conference.

CHICAGO TAP ALLSTARS “WINTER WONDERLAND”

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

M.A.D.D. Rhythms partners with Chicago Tap Theatre as the Chicago Tap Allstars celebrate the season with the return of its holiday-themed performance in commemoration of Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah.

All programs, events and performers are subject to change.

