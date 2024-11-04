Lyric Opera of Chicago To Celebrate The Life Of Sir Andrew Davis In February Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Opera of Chicago will celebrate and honor the life and legacy of the great conductor Sir Andrew Davis (February 2, 1944 – April 20, 2024) in a special concert on February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

This event provides a unique opportunity for audiences to come together in tribute to the remarkable artist who helped shape Lyric and left an indelible mark on the global music community. Serving as Lyric's Music Director and Principal Conductor from 2000 through the 2020/21 Season — and later as Music Director Emeritus — Maestro Davis brought unparalleled artistry and dedication to his work, creating an enduring legacy both at Lyric and on the world stage.

The evening will include performances by renowned artists who shared close artistic collaborations with Sir Andrew at Lyric including mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong, soprano Christine Goerke, mezzo-soprano Susan Graham, bass John Relyea, tenor Stuart Skelton, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn. Members of the 2024/25 Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center Ensemble will also perform, paying tribute to Sir Andrew's legacy of nurturing rising talent.

Designed in collaboration with Sir Andrew's family, the program will feature works with deep personal significance from his distinguished career. The Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra and Chorus will be conducted by Lyric's Music Director Enrique Mazzola and guest conductor Francesco Milioto. Hosting the evening is Jack Zimmerman, fondly remembered for his sparkling tenure in Lyric's Press Office. The program also includes the premiere of an orchestral piece by Ed Frazier Davis, composed to honor his father's legacy.

Maestro Davis's career at Lyric began with his debut in the 1987/88 season and continued for almost three decades. Known for his warmth, humor, and his keen connection to both singing artists and the orchestra, his impact on the company is simply profound.

"Sir Andrew was not just an incredible musician and conductor—he was a beloved colleague whose talent touched everyone with whom he worked," said Enrique Mazzola, Lyric's Music Director. "This concert is a tribute to his exceptional career, but more than that, it is a celebration of the joy, passion, and inspiration he brought to audiences and musicians alike. I'm so proud to participate in this salute to his life and his legacy."

Over his decades with Lyric, he led nearly 700 opera performances by more than 20 composers, plus special projects and concerts. His influence was also felt globally, with engagements at the Metropolitan Opera, Berlin Philharmonic, Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, Teatro alla Scala, and the Bayreuth Festival, as well as leadership roles with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Glyndebourne Festival, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets to join A Concert Celebrating the Life of Sir Andrew Davis are free, with reservations required. In accordance with Sir Andrew's wishes, guests may make a tax-deductible contribution in his memory to support Lyric.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit lyricopera.org/Sir-Andrew-Davis-Concert.

