Lesley Nicol's HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? Tour to Launch at the Greenhouse Theater Center

Award-winning British actress of Downton Abbey Lesley Nicol shares her journey from up-and-comer to big-screen sensation in this autobiographical musical, HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? which launches its North American tour in Chicago at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue during its North American tour. With performances in Chicago beginning March 12th for a limited engagement through April 3rd, this uproarious feel-good musical takes the audience on a journey from Lesley's childhood, through her time as a working actress, to her success in the role as a cherished cook "Mrs. Patmore" on the worldwide phenomenon hit television drama Downton Abbey. Lesley is accompanied by composer and collaborator Mark Mueller, a celebrated platinum and gold record songwriter of hundreds of popular rock, pop, and R&B songs, and the show is directed by Luke Kernaghan, whose directing credits span across internationally renowned companies such as the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre of Scotland, and Ireland's Abbey Theatre.

Through the masterful storytelling and ten original songs by Mueller, HOW THE HELL DID IGET HERE? is certain to have audiences tapping their toes to Lesley's journey through life.

"Mark and I are so thrilled to bring our musical to Greenhouse Theater," said Lesley Nicol. "Chicago theatre is rightly known and celebrated around the world, and we are so looking forward to being part of the theatre community and playing to audiences in your wonderful city."

Having a successful acting career in Great Britain and in America, Lesley has been a part of countless theatre productions, successful television shows, and will be featured in the upcoming movie Downton Abbey: A New Era released on March 18th, 2022. In her delightful new musical, instead of her beloved character, "Mrs. Patmore," cooking up an extravagant meal, Lesley is serving up this fabulous musical autobiography about her incredible life. Through her own words, photos and songs, Lesley reveals how she overcame personal demons, found love, and achieved success on stage and on screen. HOW THE HELL DID IGET HERE? invites the audience to examine their own journeys while watching Lesley's play out on stage. We are all on the same road, we all just have different bumps.

HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? is produced by Pemberley Productions, best known to Chicago audiences for productions of The Woman in Black at the Royal George Theatre; Private Peaceful at the Greenhouse Theater; and The National Theatre's An Inspector Calls, Filter Theatre/RSC's Twelfth Night, and Patterson Joseph's Sanco, all at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. The production will feature scenic design by Anshuman Bhatia, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno and sound design by Chicagoan Ray Nardelli. Following its Chicago engagement, HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? will tour to New York, San Francisco, and Pittsburgh - full schedule to be announced.

HOW THE HELL DID I GET HERE? will run at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. Performances begin March 12, 2022 for a limited engagement through April 3, 2022. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday to Sunday performances. The running time is 80 minutes with no interval. Tickets range from $30 to $89 plus processing fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.howthehellmusical.com or call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office at 773-404-7336.