League Of Chicago Theatres Announces 20 Tickets At Hot Tix

In celebration of the Year of Chicago Theatre, Hot Tix is doing a special, limited time only promotion offering $20 tickets to fall shows in advance. The performance dates are for anytime this fall and the tickets are half-price or at a greater discount than half-price. Please note that a service charge will be added. These special, limited time $20 prices will only be available Thursday, August 15 - Sunday, September 8, or while supplies last. In addition to these special $20 ticket offers, Hot Tix has many half-price shows that are less than $20! Additional information is available at https://hottix.org/special-offer-tickets-for-a-20/.

Participating productions include: Anything Goes (Metropolis Performing Arts Centre); Bernhardt/Hamlet (Goodman Theatre); Blue Man Group (Briar Street Theatre); Chicago Celebrates Sondheim! (Auditorium Theatre); Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (Auditorium Theatre); Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater + Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre (Auditorium Theatre); Every Brilliant Thing (Windy City Playhouse South); "Get Out" with the Chicago Sinfonietta (Auditorium Theatre); The Great Leap (Steppenwolf Theatre); Hello Again (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre); King Hedley II (Court Theatre); The King's Speech (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Mother of the Maid (Northlight Theatre); National Geographic Live - Between River and Rim: Hiking the Grand Canyon (Auditorium Theatre); Tiny Beautiful Things (Victory Gardens Theater); and Whose Body? (Lifeline Theatre).

Please note that the ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Other restrictions may apply.

Hot Tix, a service of the non-profit League of Chicago Theatres, exists to further promote and support Chicago area theatres. In addition to selling half-price theatre tickets online, the League of Chicago Theatres operates two walk-up Hot Tix locations in downtown Chicago: across from the Chicago Cultural Center at Expo 72 (72 E. Randolph) and inside Block Thirty Seven (108 N. State)-offering in-person customer service by knowledgeable theatre professionals.





