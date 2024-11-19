THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Lead Chicago's Holiday 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for the holiday season.

The Little Mermaid

Drury Lane Theatre - November 06, 2024 through January 12, 2025

Dive beneath the waves with Ariel, a young mermaid with a captivating voice and an insatiable curiosity, as she defies her father and makes a daring deal for the chance to create the world of her dreams on land. Relive the magic of songs you know like “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “Kiss the Girl” and discover new favorites within the incredibly beautiful score of this memorable classic. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a heartwarming tale of love, sacrifice, and discovering your true self when everything feels a world away.

For tickets: click here.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

James M. Nederlander Theatre - September 10, 2024 through February 01, 2025

__It's time to believe in magic__ Broadway’s Spellbinding Sensation Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to a city near you on its first-ever North American Tour. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking, Tony Award-winning hit, hailed as “one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade” (Forbes). When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. It’s a “marvel of imagination” (The New York Times) that will “leave you wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

For tickets: click here.

Dinner with Friends

Theater Wit - October 19, 2024 through November 23, 2024

Bluebird arts kicks off its sixth season with Dinner with Friends by Donald Margulies. Dinner with Friends is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that delves into the complexities of intimacy in friendships and marriages. It centers on two couples—Gabe and Karen, and their longtime friends Tom and Beth—whose relationships are tested when Tom and Beth announce their divorce. Through recollections and revelations, this drama explores love, loyalty, and the evolving dynamics of human connections. Student and Senior discounts available.

For tickets: click here.

Leroy and Lucy

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - October 24, 2024 through December 15, 2024

Two lost souls meet at a crossroads, in the dead of night, deep in the Mississippi of it all. They laugh, they flirt, they make sweet music. Together, they conjure a familiar sound from long ago, one of wondrous deals and dangerous aspirations. In this sultry world premiere inspired by the myth of musician Robert Johnson, the Delta Blues fills the air, and every strum has the chance to change your life.

For tickets: click here.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas

The Marriott Theatre - October 30, 2024 through December 29, 2024

One of America’s most cherished silver screen classics comes to the stage in this holiday favorite, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Packed with dazzling hits like “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I Love a Piano” and the title song “White Christmas,” your entire family will celebrate this magical time of year with this uplifting classic.

For tickets: click here.

The Marriage of Figaro

Lyric Opera House - November 09, 2024 through November 30, 2024

Considered one of the greatest operas ever written, The Marriage of Figaro is a compelling study of human relationships with a matchless score. As the servants Figaro and Susanna conspire to get the better of the Count, hijinks and hilarity abound, with stunning displays of virtuosity and ingenious melodic invention.

For tickets: click here.

Dames at Sea

Citadel Theatre - November 13, 2024 through December 15, 2024

Musical parody of large, flashy 1930’s Busby Berkeley-style musical in which a chorus girl, newly arrived off the bus from the Midwest to New York City steps into a role on Broadway and becomes a star. Bernadette Peters played the role of Ruby when it debuted in 1966. And she later toured the role at the Academy Playhouse in Lake Forest.

For tickets: click here.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Tchaikovsky Swan Lake

Chicago Symphony Center - November 21, 2024 through November 23, 2024

Swan Lake is the quintessential ballet score — a resplendent fable of dreamlike transformation. Tchaikovsky’s ballet suite caps a program of musical storytelling that includes Gubaidulina’s whimsical Fairytale Poem and Adams’ brightly colored Slonimsky’s Earbox. Vilde Frang makes her instrument sing and soar in Stravinsky’s neoclassical Violin Concerto.

For tickets: click here.

Mean Girls (Non-Equity)

Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University - November 26, 2024 through December 01, 2024

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery. USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

For tickets: click here.

Les Miserables

Cadillac Palace Theatre - December 17, 2024 through January 05, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schonberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1). Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption "a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit." Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own" "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Miserables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

For tickets: click here.

