Kelvin Roston, Jr. To Join Cast of SISTER ACT for Its Final Week at Mercury Theatre

Disco diva Deloris Cartier and the Sisters of Our Mother of Perpetual Faith are getting into the Christmas habit at Mercury Theater Chicago with the final weeks of performances of the hit musical Sister Act. The critically acclaimed production, perfect for the whole family, must close on January 2, 2022, at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

Kelvin Roston Jr, fresh off his performance in the title role in Othello at Court Theatre, will join his wife Alexis J. Roston (Deloris) and the entire Sister Act company for the final week of the run, December 29 - January 2. Kelvin will play the role of Curtis Jackson for the final four performances.

Sister Act, based on the 1992 film, features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellne, and Douglas Carter Beane. This production is directed by Reneisha Jenkins, with music direction by Diana Lawrence and choreography by Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter.

This feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Set during the holiday season, the production is perfect for all ages. Featuring original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder on Christmas Day, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover.

The cast of Sister Act also includes Jane Grebeck-Brewer (Mother Superior), Gilbert Domally (Eddie), Leah Morrow (Mary Patrick/Ensemble), Denzel Tsopnang (Curtis, through December 26), Ed Kross (Monsignor/Ensemble), Nicole Armold (Michelle/Ensemble), Ruben Castro (Pablo/Ensemble), Isabella Andrews (Mary Roberts), Austin Nelson Jr. (TJ/Ensemble), Marcus Jackson (Joey/Ensemble), Jenny Rudnick (Mary Lazarus/Ensemble), Nicole Cready (Mary Theresa/Ensemble), Nancy Wagner (Martin-of-tours/Ensemble), Aalon Smith (Tina/Ensemble), Yasir Muhammad (Ensemble), and Lydia Burke (Swing).

The creative team includes: Reneisha Jenkins (Director), Diana Lawrence (Music Director), Christopher Chase Carter (Choreographer), Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Designer), Jackie Fox (Lighting Designer), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer), Max Maxin IV (Video Designer), Rueben Echoles (Wig Designer), Kristi J. Martens (Stage Manager), Daniel J. Hanson (Assistant Stage Manager), Will Hughes (Technical Director), and Keely Vasquez (Casting Associate).

Tickets for Sister Act, starting at $35, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.MercuryTheaterChicago.com.

Recommended for ages 12 and up, but younger children are welcome with parents' discretion.