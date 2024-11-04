Joffrey Ballet's Reimagined THE NUTCRACKER Comes to the Lyric Opera House Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joffrey Ballet's reimagined production of The Nutcracker by two-time Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, will return to the Lyric Opera House next month. This new production is set in Chicago's World's Fair in 1893. Performances will run December 6 – 28, 2024.

New this year, The Joffrey Ballet will als offer a Discount Family Series package that provides up to 25% savings when families purchase tickets to The Nutcracker and Wheeldon’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, which takes place June 5-22, 2025. A holiday gift that extends beyond the season, the two-program subscription begins at $72. Tickets are available now at joffrey.org.

"A Chicago story of family and adventure, The Nutcracker is often the entry point for many people to witness the spectacle of the Joffrey," Greg Cameron, President and CEO, said. "Closing our 69th season, we will offer another invitation into a world where dreams come to life with Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. We hope the new Discount Family Series is 'the gift that keeps giving' for many families in Chicago this year. Joffrey magic doesn't end with the holidays—it's here all season long."

"A cherished tradition, The Nutcracker brings us together to explore the true meaning of the holiday season," said The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE. "For some, it's a nostalgic journey; for others, a new, enchanting adventure. Each performance serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of family, wonder, and belonging. Set against the backdrop of Chicago, The Nutcracker seamlessly blends our history with our dreams—a gift we are honored to share with our community each year."

Wheeldon's American tale of an immigrant family during the Chicago World's Fair in 1893 opens as young Marie and her mother, a sculptress creating the Fair's iconic Statue of the Republic, host a festive Christmas Eve celebration. After a surprise visit from the creator of the Fair, the mysterious Great Impresario, Marie embarks on a whirlwind adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a dreamlike World's Fair.

A ballet in two acts set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, The Nutcracker features an award-winning creative team, including Tony Award®-nominated set and Costume Designer Julian Crouch, Caldecott Medal Award-winning author Brian Selznick, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning puppeteer Basil Twist, Tony Award®-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz and Tony Award®-winning projection designer Ben Pearcy/59 Productions. The production was adapted in 2021 by Wheeldon to fit the larger Lyric Opera House stage.

The Nutcracker features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

