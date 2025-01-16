Joffrey Ballet Presents Two World Premieres In GOLDEN HOUR Mixed Rep Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This winter, The Joffrey Ballet will present Golden Hour, a radiant mixed repertoire program featuring world premieres by Yuri Possokhov and Dani Rowe, the return of Cathy Marston, and an audience favorite by Nicolas Blanc, the curated program welcomes audiences in from the cold to experience the light of these four immersive works.

Golden Hour will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from February 20 to March 2, 2025.

Yuri Possokhov, frequent choreographer at the Joffrey whose most recent productions include the highly praised adaptation of Anna Karenina, in addition to The Miraculous Mandarin and Don Quixote, returns with Andante, an intimate world premiere created for three dancers, set to a score by Dmitri Shostakovich. Inspired by the word “andante,” which describes slow, evenly paced music, Possokhov creates a moving meditation on the intricacies of human relationships, from tension to elation.

In her first-ever collaboration with The Joffrey Ballet, Australian choreographer Dani Rowe will present an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's timeless fairy tale, Princess and the Pea, in a dynamic and modern re-envisioning. Set to a new score by Jim Stephenson, the work follows the young Penelopea as she embarks on a daring quest for justice in the authoritarian world of Pea Town. As she battles the oppressive Master Pea to regain her fathers' freedom, Penelopea discovers the power of individuality and growth, leading to a revolution that transforms Pea Town into something no one could have ever expected.

The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE said, "Dani's reimagining of the Princess and the Pea carries wisdom from one generation to the next, broadening our perspectives of the human experience. Providing a platform for new works and retelling classic tales to resonate with contemporary themes is what the Joffrey does best." He added, "We are thrilled to welcome back frequent Joffrey collaborator Yuri Possokhov for the world premiere of Andante, a moving new work reflecting on the complexity of relationships and our yearning for connection."

"On the heels of the most-attended season of The Nutcracker in Joffrey history, Golden Hour will meet our audiences' growing demand while remaining authentic to Robert Joffrey's founding mission to communicate life through dance," said President and CEO Greg Cameron. "Dani Rowe's world premiere of Princess and the Pea reminds us to stand up for our beliefs in the face of adversity. Meanwhile, works by Yuri Possokhov, Cathy Marston, and Nicolas Blanc invite us to consider the power of the arts to bring us together. There is a story for everyone."

Golden Hour continues with Cathy Marston's Heimat, a dance interpretation of the glorious symphonic poem Seigfried Idyll. Composed by Richard Wagner in Switzerland after the birth of his son, Heimat paints a halcyon picture of a family in the Swiss countryside. Marston defines the German word “heimat” as the feeling of home, which is not necessarily where one lives or was born, but rather a place of spiritual and creative familiarity. Following the critically acclaimed US premiere of her feature-length ballet Atonement in October, Marston said that “heimat” is a tender description of her personal feelings about Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet.

Lastly, Nicolas Blanc's Under the Trees' Voices examines the persistence of community and connection in the age of distance and isolation. Set to Bosso's Symphony No. 2, Blanc's choreography arose from his observations of the nuances of people's temperaments during the spring of 2020 as the weather became warmer and the chill of pandemic restrictions thawed. In four distinct sections, Under the Trees' Voices imagines a future of hope and unity, reminding us that we are better together than alone.

Golden Hour features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Tickets and Schedule

The Joffrey Ballet presents Golden Hour from Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, March 2, 2025; the full performance schedule is as follows: Thursday, February 20 at 7:30PM; Friday, February 21 at 7:30PM; Saturday, February 22 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; Sunday, February 23 at 2:00PM; Thursday, February 27 at 7:30PM; Friday, February 28 at 7:30PM; Saturday, March 1 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; and Sunday, March 2 at 2:00PM.

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

