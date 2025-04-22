RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION Now Playing At Cadillac Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION is now playing at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.). RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION is playing for a limited one-week engagement through April 27 only.

ABOUT RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time, RIVERDANCE will welcome “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.



John McColgan, Director of RIVERDANCE, said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of RIVERDANCE and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation' of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made RIVERDANCE a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

For the complete RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION 2025 North American Tour schedule and updates, please visit www.riverdance.com.

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE as a global cultural sensation.

RIVERDANCE began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan . With its fusion of Irish and international music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where eight sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by RIVERDANCE companies throughout North America. Since its inception, RIVERDANCE has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

RIVERDANCE 30 - THE NEW GENERATION is designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O'Gorman.

