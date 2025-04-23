Cast and Creative Team Set for NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH World Premiere at Jackalope Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jackalope Theatre Company's 17th season will continue with the world premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza’s latest play, Neighborhood Watch, May 22 - June 28, directed by Kaiser Ahmed, at the Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway St. Previews are Thursday, May 22 through Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m. with the press opening Tuesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $40 with student and Edgewater resident discounts available.

In the weeks following the 2024 election, Paul, a suburban family man, lives in terror of what’s to come. When a Muslim neighbor, Mo, moves in, Paul launches into a battle of his own fears and liberal beliefs — a battle that will affect the entire neighborhood.

The cast of Neighborhood Watch includes Frank Nall (he/him, Paul Marchant); Jamie Herb (they/them, Becca Marchant); Harsh Gagoomal (he/him, Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); Victor Holstein (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Omar Bader (he/him, Javed Ansari); Eustace Allen (he/him, U/S Paul Marchant); Lila Rutishauser (they/them, U/S Becca Marchant); Faiz Siddique (he/him, U/S Mo (Mohammed) Rizvi); JJ Gatesman (he/him, Shawn Raymond); Jordan Tannous (they/them, U/S Javed Ansari).

The creative team for Neighborhood Watch includes Rehana Lew Mirza (she/her, playwright); Kaiser Ahmed (he/him, director/casting director); Aden Haq (assistant director); Karina Patel (she/her, dramaturg/ new work manager); Amal Mazen Salem (she/her, production manager); Miguel Salgado Jr. (he/they, stage manager); Tianxuan Chen (she/her, scenic designer); Delena Bradley (she/her, Costume Designer); Roman Jones (he/they, props designer); Maaz Ahmed (they/them, lighting designer); Newton Schottelkotte (they/them, sound designer); Juan Barrera Lopez (he/him, technical director); Chase Barron (he/they, lead electrician); Tristin Hall (they/them, fight/intimacy director); Hudson Therriault (he/him, accessibility manager); Amira Danan (she/her, development director) and AJ Links, CSA (she/her, casting director).



Comments