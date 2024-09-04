Joe Gatto Comes to the UIS Performing Arts Center in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto-best known for the hit television shows "Impractical Jokers" and "The Misery Index"-is extending his Let's Get Into It tour featuring all new material into 2025! Tickets for his 2025 dates are available via artist presale and local presales on Sept 5 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public on Sept 6 at 10 a.m. FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center can purchase tickets starting Sept 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all shows as well as post-show meet & greets will be available at https://www.joegattoofficial.com/ and at UISpac.com.

Comedian Mark Jigarjian will also be featured on all dates. Coming to Springfield, IL on Friday, February 14, 2025 with tickets ranging from $39.75 to $59.75.

Let's Get Into It comes on the heels of Gatto's highly successful Night of Comedy Tour which sold out venues across the country and included stops at New York's Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, Austin City Limits Live and many more, as well as a run of dates throughout Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to the upcoming comedy tour, Gatto's first ever solo comedy special, Messing With People, comes out September 17th via YouTube.

His first ever children's book Where's Bearry? is out now via Penguin, and the second season of his Two Cool Moms Podcast with co-host Steve Byrne recently debuted via the Elvis Duran Podcast Network/iHeartMedia.

Additionally, Gatto recently formed the Long Island, NY-based 501(c)3 non-profit Gatto Pups & Friends which advocates for the "Adopt, Don't Shop" movement and facilitates adoptions for mainly senior and unwanted pups.

Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows "Impractical Jokers" and "The Misery Index." Most recently, he toured for two years with [Photo credit: Jonathan Thorpe] his stand-up solo show "Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy" in sold out theaters across the United States, Canada and Australia. Prior to that, he has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. He happily advocates for the "Adopt, Don't Shop" movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends founded in 2022 which operates on Long Island, NY focusing on mainly senior and unwanted dogs. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called Two Cool Moms on the iHeartRadio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispenses sage motherly advice to fans who write in with their dilemmas. An accomplished author of two titles-his self-published book The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing up Italian and also his children's picture book published through Penguin Random House Where's Bearry?-Joe lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two adorable children, his pack of dogs and cannoli.

