Anne Burnell & Mark Burnell to Perform at McGoo's New Gold Coast Experience in September

The performance will celebrate the release and success of their new CD TWO FOR THE ROAD.

Sep. 11, 2022  

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos and national Jazz radio favorites, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell celebrate the release and success of their new CD TWO FOR THE ROAD, with a performance at the opening of McGoos new Gold Coast Experience. Free to the public, the show will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Anne and Mark Burnell will take the stage from 9-11pm. McGoos is located at 6550 S. Menard, Bedford Park. There is free parking. To kick off McGoos's bringing favorite entertainers from Chicago's Gold Coast and north side clubs to the southwest suburbs, they are premiering their new Gold Coast Experience. Entertainers Steven Schuch and 3 Martini Jeanie will be performing starting at 6pm, prior to Anne and Mark Burnell.

In just a few short weeks, Two For The Road has become an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 30 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They also performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune. TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents. And as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride."

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "fluid, silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."

Named "Chicago's Top Ten" for two consecutive years by New York's Cabaret Hotline, Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics. Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues In The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

Now Southwest suburban and Chicagoans will be lucky enough to witness and hear firsthand the wonderful talents of Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell on September 21 at McGoo's new Chicago Gold Coast Experience.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.

