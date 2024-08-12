Jackalope Theatre To Return To The Broadway Armory With ANNUAL LIVING NEWSPAPER FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jackalope Theatre Company will return to Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N. Broadway, with the 15th Annual Living Newspaper Festival, September 13 - 16.The Living Newspaper Festival is inspired by the 1930s Living Newspapers of the Federal Theatre Project that created stories based on recent events. This year's Festival includes five one-act plays inspired from recent news headlines. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.

The performance schedule is Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $30 and are available at www.jackalopetheatre.org or by calling 773.340.2543.

Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed remarks that "our 15th Living Newspaper Festival is a milestone and testament to the incisive and illuminating power of immediate theatre. In an era where misleading or false news proliferates, Jackalope is committed to engaging directly with audiences to examine current events. We've honed in on the stories, truths and communities behind each of these five plays. With a lineup of nationally acclaimed playwrights, you won't want to miss this one-weekend-only theatrical event."

The 15th Annual Living Newspaper Festival includes



OUT OF THIS WORLD

by Rammel Chan

directed by Wendy Mateo

While bidding farewell to the Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band, an uncle and his niece struggle to say goodbye to the joys of youth, the stability of the past and each other.

Inspired by "Farewell, Chuck E. Cheese Animatronic Band” - The New York Times, May 11, 2024

THE BEST OF US

by Ike Holter

directed by Gus Menary*

A modern couple gets together to talk shit about their legion of haters.

Inspired by "America's premier pronatalists on having ‘tons of kids' to save the world: ‘There are going to be countries of old people starving to death” - The Guardian, May 25, 2024

THE DEPTHS

by Paloma Nozicka*

directed by Gus Menary*

Nearing the anniversary of a mysterious disaster, a billionaire CEO seeks help from a therapist for a recurring nightmare.

Inspired by "Frightening Log From Titan Submersible's Fatal Dive Declared a Fake” - The New York Times, June 10, 2024

A DROP IN THE BUCKET

by Ireon Roach

directed by Sydney Charles

A play in not e'en ha'f a act in which Sumwea, Sumha, sum Browk comes together through a dive into the psyche of sacred sweat while a baby searches for healing in Grandfather's breath.

Inspired by "A tribe in Maine is using opioid settlement funds on a sweat lodge to treat addiction” - NPR News, May 12, 2024

INTO THE BREECH

by Madhuri Shekar

directed by Wendy Mateo

Two friends attempt a DIY c-section with the help of a surgical kit purchased from CVS and an AI virtual doula.

Inspired by "Frightening Log From Titan Submersible's Fatal Dive Declared a Fake” - The New York Times, May 11, 2024

The Production Team for the 15th Annual Living Newspaper Festival includes: Ryan Emens* (scenic designer), Claire Sangster* (lighting designer), Michael Huey (sound designer), Tony Santiago (video designer), Ike Holter (producer), Paloma Nozicka* (casting associate), Karina Patel* (dramaturg), Amal Salem (stage manager), Hudson Therriault* (accessibility coordinator) and Jon Cohen* (article curator).

* denotes Jackalope Theatre Company member

ABOUT THE LIVING NEWSPAPER FESTIVAL

With a history in the USSR and Germany in the early part of the century, the Living Newspaper was initiated in the United States in 1935 as part of the Federal Theatre Project. Its founders believed in the value of drama as an instrument of social change and the Living Newspapers became a highly effective new form, boldly producing plays that often brought to light social injustices, challenged ideals, and criticized the government.

In response to the Great Depression, Congress appropriated $4.8 billion for work relief and created agencies to administer the funds, including the Works Progress Administration. Despite being allocated less than one percent of WPA funding, the Federal Theatre Project employed approximately eight thousand Theatre professionals a year during its four-year run.

In an attempt to create new plays, the Federal Theatre Project often recruited new writers. One of the goals of the short-lived FTP was to create plays and provide training for aspiring writers, and the Living Newspapers fostered this on a grand scale. Even though insiders acknowledged that it is much easier to build a dam or teach a trade than it is to develop a playwright, the legacy of the FTP laid the groundwork for using theatre to invoke conversation on national themes.

Comments