Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

International Percussion Sensation STOMP Takes the Peoria Civic Center Stage in January

The performance is on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 15, 2022  
International Percussion Sensation STOMP Takes the Peoria Civic Center Stage in January

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the international percussion sensation, STOMP. This production is part of the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES and will take the Peoria Civic Center stage Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to STOMP can be purchased at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 28 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues its phenomenal run with four global productions: the ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre, a permanent London company, and North American and European tours. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material; this year, it will incorporate two new pieces. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way... or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or...

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

In addition to the stage shows, STOMP has been an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, noteworthy TV appearances including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, and a series of award-winning international commercials.

The performers "make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.

Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.

Please Note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Letters to Santa to Celebrate 20 Years With Annual 24 Hour Comedy & Music Marathon Thi Photo
Letters to Santa to Celebrate 20 Years With Annual 24 Hour Comedy & Music Marathon This Month
Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon is bringing holiday cheer to Chicago locals sooner than expected with the help of comedians, musicians and some of the windy city's finest improvisors.
The Den Theatre to Present Live Dating & Comedy Show UPDATING in January Photo
The Den Theatre to Present Live Dating & Comedy Show UPDATING in January
The Den Theatre will present the hilarious dating reality show UpDating for one-night-only on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Performances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback Produc Photo
Performances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback Productions
Performances begin Thursday, December 15, for Sweetback Productions' world premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw.
Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
Get a first look at Strawdog Theatre Company's holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year.

More Hot Stories For You


Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on TourExclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
iO Theater Presents Improvised Shakespeare Next MonthiO Theater Presents Improvised Shakespeare Next Month
December 15, 2022

iO Theater announced that the long-running and critically-acclaimed Improvised Shakespeare Company is returning to Chicago on January 13, 2023 with its hit show, Improvised Shakespeare Chicago.  
BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS Comes to Timeline Theatre
December 15, 2022

TimeLine’s 2022-23 subscription season returns February 1 – March 19, 2023 with the world premiere of Boulevard of Bold Dreams by LaDarrion Williams, a Los Angeles-based playwright new to Chicago audiences, with a story about dreamers overcoming obstacles and fighting for recognition amidst the racism and inequity of Hollywood.
Columbia College Chicago Introduces Intimacy For Stage and Screen Certificate ProgramColumbia College Chicago Introduces Intimacy For Stage and Screen Certificate Program
December 15, 2022

Columbia College Chicago recently launched its Intimacy for Stage and Screen program, an in-depth, year-long graduate certificate program focused on coordination, choreography, and advocacy for intimacy in performance.
International Percussion Sensation STOMP Takes the Peoria Civic Center Stage in JanuaryInternational Percussion Sensation STOMP Takes the Peoria Civic Center Stage in January
December 15, 2022

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the international percussion sensation, STOMP. This production is part of the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES and will take the Peoria Civic Center stage Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
share