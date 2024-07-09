Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Welcomes Six New Dancers for 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will welcome six dancers to the esteemed Chicago ensemble for Season 47. These talented artists will join HSDC in a variety of roles, including three official company members, two seasonal guest artists and one swing. This dynamic infusion of talent promises to bring fresh energy and creativity to the company's 2024/25 season.

"We are absolutely thrilled to expand the Hubbard Street Dance Chicago family with such incredible new talent. Each of these artists brings their own unique perspective, energy and star-quality to our company, enriching our community and pushing the boundaries of our creativity," said Fisher-Harrell. "We are particularly excited to welcome back Andrew Murdock, whose return feels like a homecoming. The fresh perspectives and extraordinary talent will undoubtedly elevate our artistic journey and inspire our audiences in new and profound ways."

(Company Dancer) is a Canadian dancer, stager, teaching artist, and rehearsal director based out of Chicago, IL, USA. He has spent the majority of his dancing career at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Aszure Barton & Artists, Ballets Jazz Montréal, and Robyn Mineko Williams & Artists. He is a former Rehearsal Director for Ballets Jazz Montréal, guest Rehearsal Director for Para.Mar Dance Theatre, and he provides company classes and pre-professional training in the Chicagoland area. He has also staged work and assisted creations for Springboard Danse Montréal, AB&A, Ballet Jazz Montréal, RMW&A, Para.Mar Dance Theatre, Moonwater Dance Project, Arts Umbrella, American Ballet Theatre, National Ballet School of Canada, Ballet BC, Oklahoma City Ballet, Orlando Ballet, STEPS Repertory Ensemble, New York University, and is a former Artistic Lead for Hubbard Street Summer Intensives and Inside/Out choreographic workshop.

Dominick Brown

(Company Dancer) is a professional dance artist originally from Oklahoma City. Brown began training under the direction of CeCe Farha. While training, he attended summer intensives with The Washington School of Ballet and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. He received a BFA from the University of The Arts in Philadelphia under the direction of Donna Faye Burchfeild as a Directors Scholar in 2021. While at the university, Brown worked with Ballet Preljocaj in Aix en Provence, France. He also attended The American Dance Festival in Durham, North Carolina. Brown has previously danced as a company artist with Kun Yang Lin Dancers and SALT Contemporary Dance. He has performed works by Merce Cunningham, Ihsan Rustem, Andrea Miller, Lauren Edson, Kun Yang Lin, Joni Mcdonald and Peter Chu.

Bianca Melidor

(Company Dancer) comes from Atlanta where she received her dance training at the Gwinnett Ballet Theater under the artistic direction of Lisa Sheppard Robson and Wade Walthall. Melidor then furthered her training in jazz at Point Park University under the direction of Ruben Graciani and Garfield Lemonius. In addition, she has spent many of her summers training at intensives with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Mark Morris Dance Group, Ballet West, Atlanta Ballet and Dallas Black Dance Theatre. In 2018, she graduated from Point Park University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, Magna Cum Laude and soon after joined Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! with the artistic direction of Nycole Ray. In 2021, she joined Dallas Black Dance Theatre with Melissa Young as artistic director and performed in countless programs by Matthew Rushing, Christopher Huggins, Darrell Grand Moultrie and many more.

Joan Dwiartanto

(Swing) is a multifaceted artist working as a dancer and filmmaker. She graduated from The Juilliard School in 2022, where she worked with choreographers such as Aszure Barton, Ohad Naharin, Justin Peck, Or Schraiber and Bobbi Jene Smith. In 2020, Dwiartanto co-directed a collaborative film for The Park Avenue Armory's 100 Years | 100 Women event in New York City and worked with James Whiteside, a principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre, as the creative videographer in his own ballet film Marilyn's Funeral. She then went on to direct her own dance film, Crying On The Island They Own which premiered in early 2022, and has since won multiple film festival awards. She went on to join YYDC, a dance company founded by Yue Yin, where she performed in Yue Yin's evening-length pieces NOWHERE (2023) and most recently, SOMEWHERE (2024) in NYC.

Jemoni Powe

(Seasonal Guest) started their career with a full scholarship to the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre. He was chosen as a Merit Award winner in Dance for the prestigious National YoungArts Foundation and won "Outstanding Senior Male Dancer" for the New York City Dance Alliance where he was awarded a scholarship before touring with them during the 2021-2022 season. Powe debuted professionally in a music video by Grammy award-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter. He is currently highlighted in the November 2020 issue of Dance Spirit magazine as one of five competition dancers to follow. Powe worked as an assistant to Ethan Colangelo on multiple works, including his recent debut at the Ailey School. Graduating from New York University Tisch School of the Arts, he is a Gallim Guest artist, recently performing the works From and Sama by Andrea Miller.

Sydney Revennaugh

(Seasonal Guest) is from Marion, Indiana and began her training with Dancers Edge under direction of Brandy Revennaugh and Brooke Napier, as well as Indiana Ballet Conservatory under direction of Alyona Yakovleva-Randall. She is a 2024 Juilliard School graduate where she earned a BFA in dance. During her four years at Juilliard, she attended summer programs with Nederlands Dans Theater, Ballet BC and Arts Umbrella. She was a YoungArts Finalist in 2020 and received a silver medal for modern/contemporary dance. At the Juilliard School, she performed works by Tiler Peck, Ohad Naharin, Rena Butler, Aszure Barton, Jamar Roberts, Camille A. Brown, Omar Román De Jesús and Kyle Abraham among others. She often performed in Student Choreographic Workshops.

Subscriptions for Season 47 will be available starting in late July 2024, with subscription prices beginning at $104 plus a $12 handling fee, based on price zones selected. HSDC is also proud to once again offer Young Professionals Subscription packages for individuals 35 years of age and under for just $60 plus a handling fee, which includes one Section 3 ticket per series. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com/subscribe to learn more.

