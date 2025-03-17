Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Concludes Season At The Harris Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After setting new post-pandemic ticket sales records twice in succession with their Fall 2024 and Winter 2025 series, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) caps off its Season 47 with Spring Series, a program featuring a World Premiere by Matthew Rushing, the acclaimed Interim Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The program also includes Sweet Gwen Suite, a dazzling tribute to Broadway and Hollywood legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Praised as a "knockout performance" by Chicago Reader, the piece returns to the stage after becoming an instant fan favorite during its company premiere in the 2024 Fall Series. HSDC Resident Artist Aszure Barton completes the program with the highly anticipated company premiere of choreographic collage Blue Soup. The Spring Series will take place from Friday, May 16 to Sunday, May 18 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph).

This season finale is particularly special for HSDC Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, a former Principal Dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Fisher-Harrell, who performed across the globe during her 13-year tenure with Ailey, describes Rushing's world premiere as a full-circle moment-where her past, present, and future align in a powerful artistic homecoming.

"This Spring Series is a celebration of artistic evolution while also honoring the dance history legacy," said Fisher-Harrell. "Bringing in Matthew Rushing for a world premiere, alongside works from iconic visionaries like Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, and Aszure Barton reflects our commitment to both honoring the past and forging new paths in contemporary dance."

Tickets are now available by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744 ext. 5, or by visiting hubbardstreetdance.com and range from $20 to $110 plus a $9 per ticket handling fee. Visit www.hubbardstreetdance.com to learn more.

Additionally, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will host its annual fundraising gala, Spotlight Ball, on Thursday, May 15, with a one-night-only performance in the theater, followed by a sumptuous dinner and party atop the Harris Theater rooftop. The evening invites supporters to celebrate the extraordinary artistry of the company's dancers and choreographers. The performance will feature excerpts from Sweet Gwen Suite by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, in addition to selections from other repertoire. Nicole Fosse, the daughter of Fosse and Verdon, will be honored with the Spotlight Award. Tickets and tables are available at hubbardstreetdance.com/spotlightball.

SPRING SERIES

Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 18, 2025

At the Harris Theater for Music & Dance

Friday, May 16 at 7:30pm

Saturday, May 17 at 7:30pm

Sunday, May 18 at 3pm

Featuring:

Blue Soup by Aszure Barton

Sweet Gwen Suite by Bob Fosse & Gwen Verdon

A World Premiere by Matthew Rushing

Comments