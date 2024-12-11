Hell in Handbag Hosts Benefit Performances of RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hell in Handbag will host a special weekend of benefit performances during its upcoming 25th anniversary edition of Rudolph the Red-Hosed Reindeer (An Unauthorized Musical Parody). Join the cast for a pre-show party including drinks and sweet treats, a raffle and silent auction with fabulous items to bid on Friday, December 20, Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Hoover Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Benefit Schedule: Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, the party starts at 6 pm with a 7 pm performance; Sunday, December 22, the party starts at 2 pm with a 3 pm performance.

Tickets: $60 general admission (includes sweet treats) and $125 VIP/reserved (includes reserved seating, sweet treats, drink ticket and gift bag). All proceeds will support Handbag’s mission to serve Chicago audiences with the best camp and parody – thus ensuring the preservation and celebration of this unequivocally queer art form.

Can’t make the benefit? That’s okay, we’ll still take your money! The Red-Hosed Reindeer is back for a full holiday run from December 13, 2024 – January 5, 2025 at Hoover Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, December 15 at 7:30 pm.

This beloved and twisted musical parody of the animated 1967 children’s television special features all your favorite misfits and Rudolph – the cross-dressing reindeer with a penchant for red hose and heels. In trademark Handbag style, Rudolph combines parody with heartfelt moments and a splash of scathing social commentary.

Written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Anthony Whitaker, the cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Sydney Genco*, Caitlin Jackson*, Lori Lee*, and Terry McCarthy* with Eustace Allen, Mark Bartishell, Kelly Bolton, Cameron Cai, Michael Hampton, Micah Mixon, TJ O'Brien, Shawn Quinlan, Michael Radford, Peter Ruger, Matt Sergot and Whitney Willard Wilkinson. Understudies include: Sophia Dennis, Douglas Levin, Al Duffy, Scott Sawa* and Vito Vittore.

The Production Team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Designer), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Maya Reter, (Sound Designer), Maggie O'Brien (Props Designer), Jamal Howard (Choreographer), Chad Gearig (Music Director), Syd Genco* (Make-Up Designer), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer), Veronica Kostka* (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Jackson Mikkelsen (Electrician), Michael S. Miller (Graphic Designer), Nihan Baysal (Stage Manager) and Sara Blickem (Assistant Stage Manager).

