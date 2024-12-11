HITT RECORDS World Premiere to be Presented at Black Ensemble Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Ensemble Theater will present the world premiere musical revue as part of the 2024 Season of Affirmation: Protection â€“ Hitt Records, written and directed by Black Ensemble Theaterâ€™s Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks. Hitt Records, replacing the previously announced A Gamble on Huff: The Story of Gamble and Huff, runs December 21, 2024 â€“ January 26, 2025, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.Â

Join James and Charles Hitt at their vintage record shop, Hitt Records, CDs and Tapes, as they school their nephew and customers on their vast knowledge of music. Together they show that music has no limits but there is nothing new under the sun. Featuring hits from Curtis Mayfield, Phil Collins, Alexander Oâ€™Neil, Shalamar, Sister Sledge, The Brothers Johnson, Bob Marley, and many more!Â

The cast of Hitt Records includes: Lyle Miller, Dennis Dent, Michael Lunder, Rhonda Preston, Qiana McNary, DeVaughn Loman, Dwight Neal, Trequon Tate, Jaitee Thomas, Britt Edwards and Destin Warner.

The creative team is Jackie Taylor (Executive Producer), Daryl D. Brooks (Writer/Director/Producing Managing Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Christopher Chase Carter (Choreographer), Denise Karczewski (Set/Light Designer), Evelyn Danner (Costume Designer), Sean Alvarez (Sound Designer), DJ Douglass (Projection Designer), and Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director).

Under the music direction of Robert Reddrick, the band includes: Adam Sherrod (keys), Eric Troy (keys), Myron Cherry (drums), Oscar Brown, Jr. (bass/band leader), Charles "Chip" Dubose (guitar) Dawon Washington (saxophone), Antwan Washington (trumpet), and Bill McFarland (trombone).

