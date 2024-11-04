Great Lakes Operetta Presents Inaugural Fundraising Event Celebrating Victor Herbert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Lakes Operetta will present its inaugural fundraising concert! This event celebrates the works of American composer and cellist Victor Herbert (1859-1924).

Victor Herbert, described by the Library of Congress as the "Grandfather of American Musical Theater," was a prolific composer most known for his 40+ stage works, many of which premiered on Broadway in venues such as the New Amsterdam and Shubert Theatres. Herbert is also known as the founder of ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers).

The program begins with The Magic Knight, a 30-minute, one-act parody of Wagner's opera Lohengrin (based on medieval German Arthurian legends). This hilarious and tuneful send-up of grand opera tropes is reminiscent of Gilbert & Sullivan's one-act masterpiece, Trial by Jury. The Magic Knight was originally written as a show-within-a-show section of Herbert's full-length operetta Dream City, but it works marvelously as a stand-alone piece. This presentation will be semi-staged with piano accompaniment.

The remaining hour of the program features some of Victor Herbert's greatest hits, including songs from Naughty Marietta, Mlle. Modiste, The Red Mill, The Fortune Teller, Babes in Toyland, and more.

The program will feature a cast of musicians from the greater Chicago area. Four performances will be presented (with some cast members altering roles in The Magic Knight).

Performances will be given at the beautiful, historic Mayslake Hall at the Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook, Illinois (1717 31st St, Oak Brook, IL 60523) This unique, atmospheric venue offers approximately 120 seats, ample parking, and ADA accessibility options. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door, with discounts for seniors, students, and children.

