Goodman Theatre's Centennial Season Draws Record 300,000 Patrons
The Chicago theater's milestone year featured 15 productions led by artistic director Susan V. Booth, with nearly 60% first-time attendees.
Goodman Theatre has concluded its 2025-26 Centennial Season with the highest attendance in the theater's history, according to its newly released “A Century of Impact” report.
More than 300,000 people attended approximately 4,000 performances and events during the season, with 57% visiting the Goodman for the first time. Audiences represented 5,837 unique zip codes, with international visitors coming from 61 countries outside the United States.
The 15-production season, curated by Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, marked the Goodman's 100th anniversary. Eleven productions extended their runs and 290 performances sold out.
The world-premiere musical Iceboy! Or, The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O'Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, became the best-attended and best-selling production in Goodman Theatre history. The musical, featuring music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Jay Reiss and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Reiss, ultimately extended through August 16.
“One hundred years ago, Chicago gave us a stage. Over the past century, this city has given us so much more—welcoming generations of artists with bold ideas, filling our theaters with laughter, applause and conversation, challenging us to tell stories that reflect who we are, who we've been and who we might yet become,” Booth and Executive Director John Collins said in a joint statement.
“There are many ways to measure success; for us, it's ultimately about impact,” they continued. “We're proud to have reached more audiences through more programming in more communities this year than ever before.”
The Centennial Season also included Ashland Avenue, starring Jenna Fischer; the 48th annual production of A Christmas Carol; the world-premiere adaptation of Holiday; August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Revolution(s), featuring music and lyrics by Tom Morello; The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao; Covenant; Raven Theatre's production of Dave Malloy's Octet; and performances from TJ Jagodowski and David Pasquesi.
Theater of the Mind
The Goodman transformed a 15,000-square-foot space at 333 N. LaSalle for Theater of the Mind, the immersive work created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar and directed by Andrew Scoville.
Performances began March 11, with 63% of attendees visiting a Goodman production for the first time. The production continues in an open run.
The Magic Parlour
Dennis Watkins continued his third year of The Magic Parlour, presented in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino's.
The production recorded 163 sold-out performances during the season and expanded its roster to include nine guest artists. The Magic Parlour continues in an open run at 50 W. Randolph.
100 Free Acts of Theater
Beyond its mainstage programming, the Goodman presented 100 Free Acts of Theater in partnership with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
The year-long initiative collaborated with 48 community partners and reached all 50 Chicago wards, drawing more than 20,000 participants.
Theater for the Very Young
The Goodman's expanded Theater for the Very Young programming reached 4,490 children and caregivers during the Centennial Season.
Productions included Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake, which extended through March 22, and The Lizard y El Sol, which played 12 Chicago Park District locations and four Chicago Public Libraries.
Education and Engagement
Nearly 13,000 people participated in approximately 200 free and low-cost Goodman Education and Engagement programs, workshops and performances during the season.
In addition to the 4,490 children and caregivers participating in Theater for the Very Young, programming reached more than 4,800 students and teachers through school-based initiatives and nearly 900 older adults through GeNarrations.
The Goodman's education offerings include Pages, the School Matinee Series, Stage Chemistry, Musical Theater Intensive, PlayBuild Youth Intensive, Teen Studio, Youth Arts Council, ACTivation, CONTEXT and GeNarrations.
Goodman Theatre's Centennial Season leadership included Booth and Collins, Board of Trustees Chair Marsha Cruzan, Women's Board President Diane Landgren and Scenemakers President Kelli Garcia. A full annual report, including audited financial statements, is expected to be released at the end of the year.
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