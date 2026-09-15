Video: THE ATTIC Draws Raves at Goodman Theatre, On Stage Through October 4
New footage highlights the acrobatic production capping the Goodman's season opening run.
THE ATTIC is drawing strong audience response at Goodman Theatre, which has shared new video promoting the production as it continues its run through October 4. The clip highlights the show's circus-driven physicality, part of the marketing push as the Chicago theater encourages ticket buyers to catch the production before it closes.
THE ATTIC: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back comes from The 7 Fingers, the Montreal-based circus and multidisciplinary collective, and features a company of circus artists performing alongside Chicago actor Tyler Meredith in the principal role. The work blends acrobatics, movement and staging into a theatrical narrative rather than a traditional circus revue.
The production opened the Goodman's 2026/2027 season, marking a high-flying start for the theater as it moves into a new stretch of programming. The Goodman has positioned the show as a marquee offering for the season, promoting it heavily as audiences respond to its physical performances.
Goodman Theatre previously released a first look at footage from the production and featured an interview with Meredith about her training and preparation for the role. Additional photos from the run have also been shared as THE ATTIC continues performances. Get a first look at THE ATTIC footage here.
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