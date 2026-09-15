Video: THE ATTIC Draws Raves at Goodman Theatre, On Stage Through October 4

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





THE ATTIC is drawing strong audience response at Goodman Theatre, which has shared new video promoting the production as it continues its run through October 4. The clip highlights the show's circus-driven physicality, part of the marketing push as the Chicago theater encourages ticket buyers to catch the production before it closes.

THE ATTIC: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back comes from The 7 Fingers, the Montreal-based circus and multidisciplinary collective, and features a company of circus artists performing alongside Chicago actor Tyler Meredith in the principal role. The work blends acrobatics, movement and staging into a theatrical narrative rather than a traditional circus revue.

The production opened the Goodman's 2026/2027 season, marking a high-flying start for the theater as it moves into a new stretch of programming. The Goodman has positioned the show as a marquee offering for the season, promoting it heavily as audiences respond to its physical performances.

Goodman Theatre previously released a first look at footage from the production and featured an interview with Meredith about her training and preparation for the role. Additional photos from the run have also been shared as THE ATTIC continues performances. Get a first look at THE ATTIC footage here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 04 Hrs 27 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link