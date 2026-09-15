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Video: Get a First Look at THE ATTIC at The Goodman

The company of performers features Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers.

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The Goodman will begin its 2026/2027 Season tonight with Tony Award-nominated former trapezist Shana Carroll's heart-stopping, high-flying The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back. Get a first look at footage!

Written, directed and choreographed by Carroll, the company of performers features Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers: Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Luna/">Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan. 

Carroll's wildly imaginative, ground-breaking memoir takes theater to new heights. Inspired by her mesmerizing life story, a company of fearless performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking.

The world-premiere production of The 7 Fingers' The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through October 4. 

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