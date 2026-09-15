Video: Get a First Look at THE ATTIC at The Goodman
The company of performers features Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers.
The Goodman will begin its 2026/2027 Season tonight with Tony Award-nominated former trapezist Shana Carroll's heart-stopping, high-flying The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back. Get a first look at footage!
Written, directed and choreographed by Carroll, the company of performers features Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers: Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Luna/">Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan.
Carroll's wildly imaginative, ground-breaking memoir takes theater to new heights. Inspired by her mesmerizing life story, a company of fearless performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking.
The world-premiere production of The 7 Fingers' The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through October 4.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
Poison
de Maat Studio Theatre (10/03-10/24)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
The Prom
Theater for Charity (9/25-10/04)