Video: Get a First Look at THE ATTIC at The Goodman

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The Goodman will begin its 2026/2027 Season tonight with Tony Award-nominated former trapezist Shana Carroll's heart-stopping, high-flying The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back. Get a first look at footage!

Written, directed and choreographed by Carroll, the company of performers features Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers: Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Luna/">Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan.

Carroll's wildly imaginative, ground-breaking memoir takes theater to new heights. Inspired by her mesmerizing life story, a company of fearless performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking.

The world-premiere production of The 7 Fingers' The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through October 4.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 07 Hrs 14 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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