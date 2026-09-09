SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET to Open in Warrenville

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Natural Talent Productions will bring the dark, thrilling world of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street to the stage in Warrenville this fall, with performances running October 30 through November 8 at the Community Baptist Church (28W444 Main St, Warrenville, IL 60555).

One of musical theatre's most celebrated works, Sweeney Todd tells the story of a 19th century barber who returns to Victorian London seeking revenge for the devastating wrongs committed against him and his family. His path soon crosses with Mrs. Lovett, the struggling owner of a meat pie shop below his barber shop, and together they set into motion a dark and increasingly dangerous series of events.

Featuring Sondheim's powerful and complex score, Sweeney Todd blends drama, suspense, dark humor, and unforgettable music into a story about revenge, injustice, obsession, and the consequences of allowing anger to consume us. Since its Broadway debut in 1979, the musical has become one of Sondheim's most recognized works and has been performed by professional and community theatres around the world.

For Natural Talent Productions, the production offers an opportunity to bring an ambitious theatrical experience to the Warrenville community while showcasing the work of local performers and artists. The production will welcome audiences in the dark world of Sweeney Todd from the moment they arrive, welcoming guests as attendees of a haunting funeral honoring the show's characters before the curtain even rises.

The cast is led by Cale Singleton of Arlington Heights and Danny Parrott of North Riverside as Sweeney Todd, with Emma Cook and Rachel Rawlins Prescott, both of Naperville, as Mrs. Lovett. The cast also features Sierra Allison of Wayne as Johanna, with Angel Noelle of Bradley as the Johanna Understudy; Salem Clark-Addison Channell of Plainfield as Anthony Hope; Pete Lawson of South Holland as Judge Turpin; Blake Malley of Yorkville as Beadle Bamford; Juan Gonzalez of Joliet as Adolfo Pirelli; Mateo Cruz of Des Plaines as Tobias Ragg; Brooke Yergovich of Plano as Lucy; Shynell Owen of Naperville as Beggar Woman; and Alexander Schedel of Bolingbrook and Jacob Borre of Bloomingdale as Jonas Fogg.

The ensemble brings together performers from communities throughout the Chicago suburbs, including Adrian Alan Brown, Chloe Ewer, Mary Elliott and Myke Van De Voort of Aurora; Jared Mahalla and Jenny Hanson of Naperville; Carson VanHorn and Ira Cortes of Elgin; Mitch Warner and Roman Warner of Warrenville; Brandon Luna of Carol Stream; Claire Vice of Barrington; Daniel Dick of Wheaton; Emily Barham of Geneva; Iliana Herrera of North Riverside; Jake Teeling of Plano; Kerry Daimid of Bolingbrook; Pratik Mamtora of Streamwood; Samantha Porter of Lombard; Susan O'Byrne of Hinsdale; and Valerie Cambron of Chicago.

The Production team consists of Jacqueline Schultz-Warner (Director, Producer, Co-Choreographer), Rich Swierzewski (Assistant Director & Assistant Producer, Marketing), Rex Meyer (Pit Conductor, Co-Music Director), Wesley Byers (Co-Music Director), Samantha Porter (Co-Choreographer), Juan Gonzalez (Marketing), and Costumers (Jacqueline Schultz-Warner, Brooke Yergovich, Rebecca Mooi).

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be presented October 30 through November 8 at Community Baptist Church, 28W444 Main St. in Warrenville.

Performances will be held October 30-Nov 8, with tickets priced at $25 each. Tickets and additional production information are available through Natural Talent Productions.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming