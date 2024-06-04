Goodman Theatre Announces A Summer 2024 Line-up For All Ages And Interests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Side-splitting world-class comedic improvisation, an interactive adventure based on a charming Mexican folktale, new play readings by Goodman artists-in-residence and a one-of-a-kind showcase of Indigenous artistry are on tap this summer at Goodman Theatre.

Three newly announced limited-run programs join the Goodman's current season productions, offering audiences a robust slate of wide-ranging experiences with something for everyone—spanning June through August 2024.

Tickets and reserations for all events are now available; call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org. More information and direct links to each program appear below.

“This summer celebrates all the ways to meet the Goodman,” said Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “Whether outdoors in a park with the young people in your life, in the Owen Theatre encountering the city's best indigenous artists, or in the Albert Theatre witnessing the birth of a major new American musical, we're here to make this most buoyant of Chicago seasons even richer.”

ABOUT THE SUMMER OFFERINGS

NEW STAGES RESIDENCY READINGS

-A New Play by Dolores DÍaz, July 12

-Nightbirds by Terry Guest and NJ Draine, July 14

-Disillusioned by Brynne Frauenhoffer, July 19

-Leftover Men by Rammel Chan and Matthew C. Yee, July 22

At 7pm In the Alice Rappoport Center for Education and Engagement

FREE (reservations will open soon)

Don't miss the chance to experience the plays of tomorrow, as the six playwrights of Goodman Theatre's New Stages Residency share their works in free readings this summer. Established in 2010 as the “Playwrights Unit,” New Stages Residency is a year-long program for Chicago-area generative theater artists who meet bi-monthly with the Goodman's artistic staff and other cohort artists. Each commissioned project receives mid-point and final readings at the Goodman, as part of its development journey. Cohort members are considered artists-in-residence at the theater. Admission to the final readings is free with reservation (reservations will open soon).

TJ AND DAVE

With special musical guest Ike Reilly

July 18, 19 and 20 at 8pm

In the Owen Theatre

$20 - $40

Famed longtime improvisers, actors and friends TJ Jagodowski and David Pasquesi—"two of the world's finest practitioners of the art of long-form improv” (Time Out Chicago)—bring their unforgettable live performance to the Goodman. Over the past two decades at venues across the country and overseas, TJ and Dave walk out on stage without characters, dialog or plot. One hour later, their two-person completely improvised show leaves an audience with one of the funniest nights of their lives. Hailed as “Second City-seasoned masters of long form improv” (The New York Times) and “Zen masters of their art; improv virtuosos, blissful to watch” (The Guardian) serving up “the best improv comedy we've ever seen: brilliant, heart-breaking, mind-blowing and inspiring” (Time Out New York), Jagodowski and Pasquesi have become living legends in their field. Don't miss their Goodman debut in this limited three-night-only engagement—with special musical guest, Ike Reilly. GoodmanTheatre.org/show/TJandDave/

THE LIZARD Y EL SOL

Presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks Series, supported by the Mayor's Office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)

Co-Directed by Jamal Howard and Raquel Torre

July 24 – August 11, at 9:30am and 11:30am

Appearing at 12 Chicago parks citywide

FREE

¡No hay Sol! ¿Sol? ¿Sol? When El Sol (the sun) mysteriously vanishes from the sky, it's up to one brave Lizard (Jean Claudio) to embark on a quest to find and bring back the light. Audiences of all ages—and especially children ages 0 – 5 and their adult friends and family—will enjoy this enchanting retelling of a beloved Mexican folktale featuring interactive storytelling, colorful puppets, and Mexican-inspired music and dance! The cast also includes Osiris Pinky Cuen and Musician/Music Director Otto Anzures Dadda. Admission is FREE; tickets are not required, but registration is encouraged in the event of inclement weather. The performance is co-directed by Raquel Torre and Jamal Howard—a newly named “2024 Rising Leader of Color” by Theatre Communications Group, honoring early-career leaders advancing their careers in U.S. not-for-profit theater and related sectors. Performances, followed by an interactive workshop, run approximately one hour with no intermission. GoodmanTheatre.org/Lizard

The Lizard y el Sol is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with 100 local artists and organizations, presents engaging events and performances that enhance quality of 11life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans. For more information, please visit www.nightoutintheparks.com.

SWEETEST SEASON

The 3rd Annual Gathering of Indigenous Creativity

In partnership with the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian

July 26 and 27

In the Owen Theatre and The Alice Center

$15-$20 (with FREE offerings on Saturday, July 27)

Together in partnership with the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian, Goodman Theatre proudly hosts a one-of-a-kind celebration of local Indigenous artists and scholars in the third annual Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity. Experience two days of performances and workshops—including the highly anticipated showcase, A Celebration of Indigenous Spoken Word and Song, featuring storyteller and host Vincent Romero (Pueblo Laguna), and performances by William Buchholtz (Algonquin/Metis; Musician), Sergio Ceron (Otomi-Pame; Singer/Drummer), Martiza Garcia (Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians; Singer/Dancer), Mark Jourdan (Oneida/Ho-Chunk; Singer/Songwriter), Lanialoha Lee (Native Hawaiian; Choreographer/Composer), Michaela Marchi (Isleta Pueblo; Singer), Jennifer Stevens (Oneida and Oglala Lakota; Singer/Visual Artist), and Elexa Dawson (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation; Singer/Songwriter). GoodmanTheatre.org/SweetestSeason

ENGLISH

By Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Hamid Dehghani

A Co-Production with Guthrie Theatre

In the Owen Theatre

Extended through June 16

$25 - $70, subject to change

Four adult students in Karaj, Iran—Roya (Sahar Bibiyan), Elham (Nikki Massoud), Omid (Pej Vahdat) and Goli (Shadee Vossoughi) are studying for the Test of English as a Foreign Language—the key to their green card, medical school admission or family reunification. As they gather with their instructor Marjan (Roxanna Hope Radja) and support one another in their quest for fluency, adamant that English will make them whole, they soon learn that it might be splitting them each in half. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of ITW (Corporate Sponsor Partner), Jenner & Block LLP (Contributing Sponsor), Image Star (Technology Sponsor), and The Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust (Lead Funder of IDEAA Programming). GoodmanTheatre.org/English

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL

Book by Taylor Mac

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres

Directed by Rob Ashford

Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Book by John Berendt

June 25 – August 4

In the Albert Theatre

$30 - $165, subject to change

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—John Berendt's 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks—becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil — which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. The cast features Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee in the role of The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of Northern Trust (Lead Corporate Sponsor) and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partner). GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight

Dennis Watkins'

THE MAGIC PARLOUR

50 W. Randolph

Presented in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino's

Tickets on sale for performances through August 31

$85 (includes the 90-minute performance + complimentary beverage)

$115 (includes the performance, beverage and “The Encore Room” 25-minute post-show VIP experience)

Dennis Watkins' smash sensation performance—The Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph—in its first summer at its new permanent home, 50 W. Randolph, established in a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Goodman and Petterino's. The third-generation magician performs his highly acclaimed 90-minutes of close-up magic for an intimate crowd of 62 guests, six shows each week; an exclusive “encore” experience for 20 guests follows every performance. The Magic Parlour is recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults. In addition, Watkins can create magical entertainment for companies and clients seeking an unforgettable experience for up to 137 guests—booking private groups, corporate events, team member celebrations, client appreciation events, special occasions and more. Beyond 50 W. Randolph, Watkins can also create bespoke entertainment for groups nationwide, at the group's own venue. Watkins' show has been hailed as “90 minutes of mind-boggling fun that would make Houdini proud, offer(ing) warmth, intimacy and a great close-up view of the magic being performed right before your eyes” (WGN Radio). “When it comes to magic, Dennis Watkins is the real deal! His shows are sophisticated for corporate events, upscale private and special occasions and dinner date outings” (Let's Play Theatrical Reviews). “If you like good old-fashioned magic, sleight of hand and mind-reading tricks, Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour is the ticket” (Broadway World). “Go see The Magic Parlour, whether you have seen it before, or not!” (Hyde Park Herald). TheMagicParlourChicago.com.

ABOUT GOODMAN THEATRE

Chicago's theater since 1925, Goodman Theatre is a not-for-profit arts and community organization in the heart of the Loop, distinguished by the excellence and scope of its artistic programming and community engagement. Led by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth and Executive Director/CEO Roche Schulfer, the theater's artistic priorities include new play development (more than 150 world or American premieres), large scale musical theater works and reimagined classics. Artists and productions have earner two Pulitzer Prizes, 22 Tony Awards and nearly 200 Joseph Jefferson Awards, among other accolades.

The Goodman is the first theater in the world to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson's “American Century Cycle.” Its longtime annual holiday tradition A Christmas Carol, now in its fifth decade, has created a new generation of theatergoers in Chicago. The Goodman also frequently serves as a production and program partner with national and international companies and Chicago's Off-Loop theaters.

Using the tools of theatrical practice, the Goodman's Education and Engagement programs aim to develop generations of citizens who understand and empathize with cultures and stories of diverse voices. The Goodman's Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement is the home of these programs, which are offered for Chicago youth—85% of whom come from underserved communities—schools and life-long learners.

Goodman Theatre was built on the traditional homelands of the Council of the Three Fires: the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi Nations. We recognize that many other Nations consider the area we now call Chicago as their traditional homeland—including the Myaamia, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Sac and Fox, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Wea, Kickapoo and Mascouten—and remains home to many Native peoples today. While we believe that our city's vast diversity should be reflected on the stages of its largest theater, we acknowledge that our efforts have largely overlooked the voices of our Native peoples. This omission has added to the isolation, erasure and harm that Indigenous communities have faced for hundreds of years. We have begun a more deliberate journey towards celebrating Native American stories and welcoming Indigenous communities.

Comments