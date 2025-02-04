GRAND ILLUSION: A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF STYX Brings Classic Rock To Crystal Lake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of music as Anthem's Grand Illusion takes the stage on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL. This tribute show celebrates the iconic sounds of Styx and their timeless Progressive Rock masterpieces that have captivated audiences for decades.

Anthem's Grand Illusion is performed by the talented members of Anthem Classic Rock & Beyond, who meticulously recreate the Styx musical style with exceptional lead vocals and stunning four-part harmonies. Since its inception in 2014 as And Beyond, “ANTHEM” has evolved into a top-tier tribute act in Chicago and beyond. Their live performances deliver a fully immersive musical experience that pays homage to not only Styx but also beloved rock anthems from artists like Bon Jovi, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Led Zeppelin, and Queen, among others.

Featuring lead vocalist and guitarist Kevin Willison and a cast of seasoned musicians, Anthem boasts over two decades of experience entertaining audiences across the Midwest. With a repertoire that has captivated crowds at over 80 events in just their first six years, the band has quickly become a staple in the Chicago music scene. Their commitment to quality, audience engagement, and high-energy performance makes Anthem a must-see.

Critics have raved about their shows, including entertainment critic Matt Medlen from Chicagoland Concert & Event Review, who stated, “These guys bring years of experience to the stage and it shows. It's amazing how these guys can pack so much music and talent into a single show and it's well worth the price of admission.”

With a mix of audience participation, outstanding vocal performances, and a versatile set list, Anthem continues to be a crowd favorite and a perfect choice for any concert lineup.

Tickets are available now through ETIX and the Raue Center For The Arts box office. Don't miss the chance to experience a night of classic rock magic with Anthem's Grand Illusion!

Tickets start at $35* ($24.50 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Restrictions and fees may apply.

