GOD IN A HOLE Will Make World Premiere at the Bramble Arts Loft
Hannah Baker's dark absurdist comedy is directed by Ashley Connell.
Three of Cups Theatre Company has announced the world premiere of God in a Hole, a new play written by Hannah Baker in collaboration with the ensemble and directed by Ashley Connell.
God in a Hole is a dark absurdist comedy which tells the story of an isolated community, born from the ashes of a once great and familiar civilization. The town is led by a mysterious triumvirate, 'The Misters,' who keep the sacred wisdom of the ancestors while maintaining order and tradition. As the people of this town gather to celebrate their most sacred rituals, the advent of a new 'message' from their ancestors sends them careening towards a choice which will bring either salvation or obliteration. When ritual is divorced from meaning, and power from responsibility, what becomes of a people who have waited too long to ask necessary questions?
God in a Hole runs October 1st - 17th at the Bramble Arts Loft. Get tickets here.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Front Page
Northlight Theatre (9/09-10/18)
|
TobyMac, Third Day & Chris Tomlin
Carver Arena (11/21-11/21)
|
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts - North Theatre (6/01-8/31) PHOTOS