GOD IN A HOLE Will Make World Premiere at the Bramble Arts Loft

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Three of Cups Theatre Company has announced the world premiere of God in a Hole, a new play written by Hannah Baker in collaboration with the ensemble and directed by Ashley Connell.

God in a Hole is a dark absurdist comedy which tells the story of an isolated community, born from the ashes of a once great and familiar civilization. The town is led by a mysterious triumvirate, 'The Misters,' who keep the sacred wisdom of the ancestors while maintaining order and tradition. As the people of this town gather to celebrate their most sacred rituals, the advent of a new 'message' from their ancestors sends them careening towards a choice which will bring either salvation or obliteration. When ritual is divorced from meaning, and power from responsibility, what becomes of a people who have waited too long to ask necessary questions?

God in a Hole runs October 1st - 17th at the Bramble Arts Loft. Get tickets here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 01 Hrs 24 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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