Bramble Theatre Company Announces Cast For BLACK BEAR ISLAND

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Bramble Theatre Company has revealed the cast and production team for the Chicago premiere production of BLACK BEAR ISLAND by Bramble Artistic Director Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Jonathan Berry.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, this gothic magical realistic thriller explores regret, the unreliableness of our own memories, and the paths we choose to become who we are. When Amitra's estranged childhood sweetheart mysteriously dies, she returns to Black Bear Island, which legend says is haunted by a monstrous man-killing bear. As she searches for the truth, the forest begins to engulf the house and her past begins to collide with the present as her memory starts to unfog. Winner of the Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award in 2023, this play was hailed as 'an ambitious, psychologically complex play that explores how trauma shapes identity.'

The cast features Carolyn Hu Bradbury, Christopher Acevedo, Suzy Krueckeberg, Noelle Oh, Thomas B. Tran, Jesse James Hoover, and David Stobbe. Understudies are Cristina Goyeneche, Austin Millard, Sandy Borglum, Alejandra Tamez, and Jason Pavlovich.

The production team, led by director Jonathan Berry, includes Amanda Tancioco Rokosz, stage manager; Delena Bradley, scenic designer; Madeleine Shows, Costume Designer; Henry Toohey, lighting designer; Dee Etti-Williams, sound designer; Lucie Green, props designer; Tristin Hall, fights and intimacy designer; Patrick Starner, production manager; Hanna Bowen, technical director; Gabby Owens, assistant stage manager; and Adriana Andreolas, assistant props designer.

The show will run September 24 - October 17, 2026 at Bramble Arts Loft, located at 5545 N. Clark St in the Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago. Please note that all late audience members will be seated at the house manager's discretion due to the actors using all entrances. This show runs 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased through the Bramble Theatre Company's website.

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