Photos: ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD at Great Lakes Operetta

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Great Lakes Operetta's production of Jacques Offenbach's "Orpheus in the Underworld" is now entering its closing weekend. Remaining event dates and times: July 17, 18 at 7:00pm and July 19 at 2:00pm. Check out phtoos below!

Originally premiering as Orphée aux enfers, this musical spoof of the Orpheus myth was the Hadestown of 1858's Paris and had a cultural impact comparable to Hamilton or The Phantom of the Opera. It is often considered the world's first operetta and was the first full-length show by the prolific Offenbach (now best known for his final opera, The Tales of Hoffmann). The original book was written in part by Ludovic Halévy (of Carmen fame) and the score introduced the now world-famous "Cancan" (known in the show as the "Infernal Gallop"). The show is raucous, wacky, and surprisingly modern, and the score is one of Offenbach's best, ensuring its continued popularity. In this version of the Orpheus myth, Orpheus and Eurydice can't stand each other, there is no great moral lesson or redemption for anyone, and the story ends with everyone happily dancing the cancan. This lively production is in a new English translation and orchestral arrangement by Francis L. Lynch and will feature a cast of 14 singers (with singers alternating performances) and 4 instrumentalists.

Venue address: Bramble Arts Loft at 5545 N Clark St 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60640 in Andersonville; major cross streets are Bryn Mawr & Clark, with Bryn Mawr & Clark and Clark & Catalpa the nearest bus stops.

The production features Mason Montuoro as Orpheus, Gabrielle Goudard and Gabrielle Haigh as Eurydice, Jennifer Barrett and Isabella Daltoso as Public Opinion, Jonathon Joseph Larson and Sasha Tomasevich as Pluto, Alexander Quackenbush as Jupiter, Halle Rosemond and Catherine Larson as Diana, Hillary Esqueda and Abigail Greer Arcomona as Cupid, Alexandra Kassouf and Val Beck as Venus, Kristin Weed and Kelly Killorin as Mercury, Eugenia Bouboudakis and Allison Mann as Minerva, Katarina Bakas as Juno, Jonathan Rodney as Mars, Lucas Gassmann as Bacchus, Solamada Pando Girard as John Styx and Vesta. Creative team: Francis L. Lynch (translator and orchestrator), SarahAnn Sutter (director/choreographer, costumer), Lindsey Baer (music director), Anna Therese George (assistant music director), Sarah Jenks (collaborative pianist), Henry Toohey (lighting designer), Eugenia Bouboudakis, Jennifer King Russell, and Kristin Weed (production design), Jack W. Ellis (costumer), Aliyah Necaise (costume coordinator), Cecile Sutter (wardrobe head), Chiron Finn (stage manager), Isabel Schmitz (production assistant), and Kristin Weed (producer, Executive Director of Great Lakes Operetta).



Gabrielle Haigh

Jonathon Joseph Larson, Gabrielle Goudard

Kelly Killorin, Alexander Quackenbush

Lucas Gassmann, Isabella Daltoso, Val Beck, Mason Montuoro, Sasha Tomasevich

Alexander Quackenbush, Jonathan Rodney, Lucas Gassmann, Catherine Larson, Katarina Bakas

Solamada Pando Girard, Catherine Larson, Kelly Killorin, Abigail Greer Arcomona, Val Beck, Jonathan Rodney, Katarina Bakas, Alexander Quackenbush, Allison Mann, Sasha Tomasevich, Gabrielle Haigh

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