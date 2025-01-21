Full Cast Set for YOU WILL GET SICK at Steppenwolf Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for Noah Diaz’s whimsical, wild and heartbreaking Chicago premiere of You Will Get Sick, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis.

Renowned ensemble member Amy Morton, a Tony Award nominee for August: Osage County and Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, returns to the Steppenwolf stage for the first time in nearly a decade, joined by fellow ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain (The Minutes, Superior Donuts) and Namir Smallwood (Pass Over, True West, Bug). Rounding out the cast of You Will Get Sick are Jordan Arredondo (Steppenwolf debut) and Sadieh Rifai (First Look Repertory of New Work). You Will Get Sick will play June 5 – July 13, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

About the Production:

A young man with a secret. An older woman who will listen. A predatory flock of birds. An upcoming audition for The Wizard of Oz. Welcome to You Will Get Sick, a wildly imaginative new play that traces the touching, hilarious, heartbreaking saga of one man’s illness and his unlikely caretaker’s pursuit of her dreams. Admired as “lively, surreal and surprising” by The New York Times, Noah Diaz’s Chicago debut is equal parts comedy, form-bending experiment and sober meditation on mortality.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Raquel Adorno (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design), Skyler Fox (Magic and Illusions Design), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Bryar Barborka (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager)

