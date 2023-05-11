Frankie Quiñones Comes To The Den Theatre, August 18-19

Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator best known for his character work.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chica Photo 1 Jacobs, Luff, Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined TOMMY
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati Photo 3 Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati
Full Cast & Creative Team Set For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Blank Theatre Company Photo 4 Full Cast & Creative Team Set For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Blank Theatre Company

Full Cast & Creative Team Set For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Blank Theatre Company

The Den Theatre today announced comedian Frankie Quiñones (TBS, Comedy Central, HBO) will take to the stage along with live performances by his characters "Creeper" (CholoFit) and "Juanita Carmelita" (The Funny Drop), featuring three stand-up performances Friday August 18 at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday August 19, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator best known for his character work. Frankie stars in the new ABC Studios Hulu show THIS FOOL from creators Chris Estrada, Fred Armisen, Jake Weisman, Pat Bishop, and Matt Ingebretson.

His new podcast THE FRANKIE QUIÑONES SHOW, presented by Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network and iHeart Radio, features sketches of colorful characters based on the friends and family that helped shape him into the powerhouse comedian he is today.
Frankie tours as himself but also as Creeper (a reformed cholo turned fitness guru) and Juanita Carmelita (a spicy suburban drama queen). Frankie's characters have racked up millions of views, and Creeper's CHOLOFIT exercise routines have become viral sensations. Frankie's repertoire of characters also includes party bro Afradooshie, feel-good guardian angel Pachanga, and he's got plenty more ready to debut. Frankie Quiñones brings a performance compared to a one-man variety show.

Frankie recently co-starred in a Lifetime movie alongside Mario Lopez, entitled FELIZ NAVIDAD, and was a series regular on TBS' THE DRESS UP GANG. His half-hour HBO MAX special SUPERHOMIES premiered summer 2021.

In addition to his stand-up and online sketches, Frankie voices key characters in Cartoon Network's VICTOR AND VALENTINO, and in HBO MAX's upcoming animated series, FIRED ON MARS. Additionally, he has made appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon.

Performance schedule:Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $27 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago to Introduce its First-Ever Artist in Residence Program Photo
Lyric Opera of Chicago to Introduce its First-Ever Artist in Residence Program

Lyric Opera of Chicago is launching a new Artist-in-Residence program.

Review: ANTONIOS SONG/I WAS DREAMING OF A SON at Goodman Theatre Photo
Review: ANTONIO'S SONG/I WAS DREAMING OF A SON at Goodman Theatre

“Stop trying to be what everyone else wants you to be, man. Just be you.” Antonio Edwards Suarez recounts that his childhood best friend, Curtis, said to him growing up. This sentiment becomes in many ways the mantra for ANTONIO’S SONG: It’s a deeply human exploration of identity — and specifically Suarez’s identity — and all the elements that make us who we are. In ANTONIO’S SONG, Suarez and co-playwright Dael Orlandersmith share vignettes from Suarez’s upbringing that reflect the complexities of his identity. This is a touching, if not groundbreaking, solo show. Ultimately, theater reflects our humanity, and ANTONIO’S SONG reinforces that we turn to art to better understand ourselves. Structurally and thematically, this is well-trod territory.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season Photo
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) and David McDermott, executive director, have announced the programs for the company's 46th season, Abundance, a celebration of togetherness, resilience and gratitude. Abundance's offerings will include company and world premieres as well as some classic and familiar pieces, all served with HSDC's signature precision and excellence.

The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts Presents Summer of Kalapriya Series Photo
The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts Presents 'Summer of Kalapriya' Series

The Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts has announced the “Summer of Kalapriya” event series featuring music, poetry, drama, dance, arts & crafts, and food, held in neighborhoods across Chicago.


More Hot Stories For You

Mandala Holds Fifth Annual Makers Festival Next MonthMandala Holds Fifth Annual Makers Festival Next Month
Raue Center Moves Saturday Shows Earlier to 7pm to Support Downtown BusinessesRaue Center Moves Saturday Shows Earlier to 7pm to Support Downtown Businesses
Frankie Quiñones Comes To The Den Theatre, August 18-19Frankie Quiñones Comes To The Den Theatre, August 18-19
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 SeasonHubbard Street Dance Chicago Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gag Reflex
Annoyance Theatre & Bar (1/21-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowie in Warsaw
Trap Door Theatre (5/18-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Call Me Elizabeth
Venus Cabaret Theater (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company (5/24-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Airness
Citadel Theatre (4/19-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU