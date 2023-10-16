Four-Part Harmony Meets Good Campy Fun With THE KINSEY STICKS And Their New A Capella Musical Comedy At Raue Center

Chock full of outrageous parodies and scathing satire in delicious four-part harmony.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Four-Part Harmony Meets Good Campy Fun With THE KINSEY STICKS And Their New A Capella Musical Comedy At Raue Center

Critically-acclaimed quartet, The Kinsey Sicks, bring their brand-new a cappella musical comedy, “Drag Queen Storytime…Gone Wild” to Raue Center, October 28 @ 7 pm. Chock full of outrageous parodies and scathing satire in delicious four-part harmony.

No Disney tune, nursery rhyme, or TV theme song is safe from The Kinsey Sicks in this fun rollicking musical for audiences 18 and over. Join in for some grown-up fun as America's most potty-mouthed, politically outspoken – and longest-running – drag a cappella quartet somehow gets put in charge of morning assembly at a local elementary school. What can possibly go right? 

For over 25 years, The Kinsey Sicks have served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at theatres, concert halls, cabarets, and comedy festivals across the US and around the world! Their phenomenal performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Vegas, two feature films and three concert DVDs, ten albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks' award-winning a cappella singing, sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned them a diverse and devoted following.

Their 25th Anniversary show“Things You Shouldn't Say!”, was named by Forbes Magazine as one of the "Best Theatre of 2017: Broadway and Beyond." 

"The movie "The Birdcage" with Robin Williams, Nathan Lane is one of my favorites,” explains Raue Center executive director, Richard Kuranda, “so I am looking forward to this polished and professional singing group.”

So kiss the back-to-school blues goodbye with a theatrical experience Theatermania.com calls “the most joyous evenings of sharp comedic and musical material in decades." Recommended for ages 18 +.

Tickets start at $31* ($21.70* for RaueNOW Members)  and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. 




