First Folio Theatre Announces Postponement Of Two 2020-2021 Season Productions

In response to the current health situation, and in accordance with their commitment to maintaining a safe environment for their employees and patrons, First Folio Theatre has announced that they are postponing their first two scheduled productions of the 2020-2021 season. The fall production of THE JIGSAW BRIDE: A Frankenstein Story, by Joseph Zettelmaier will be postponed until October 2021 and the winter production of THE SECRET COUNCIL, adapted by David Rice from Christie's second novel, The Secret Adversary, will be postponed until February 2022.

Exact schedules will be determined at a later date. Ticket holders will be contacted when those schedules have been announced and will be able to exchange their tickets for a new date at that time.



First Folio will make a decision regarding the third show in the season, Jane Austen'S EMMA, adapted for the stage by Phil Timberlake, at a later date. While the hope is that it can still be presented in the spring of 2021, if circumstances do not allow this to be done safely, that show will be postponed to the following season as well.

All First Folio performances take place at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, located at 1717 31st St., off Rt. 83, in Oak Brook. First Folio is easy to get to via the East-West Tollway (I-88) or the Stevenson Expressway (I-55). Free parking is available on the grounds.

Preview tickets are $29. Regular priced tickets are $39 on Wednesdays and Thursdays (seniors are $34), and $49 on Fridays through Sundays (seniors are $44).

First Folio is also introducing a special $20 Student Ticket for all performances. Two and three show subscriptions are available for $42 - $98. Season subscriptions and individual tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the box office at 630.986.8067 or online at www.firstfolio.org

