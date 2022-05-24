Enjoy A 'Summer Of Live' At The Chicago Theatre with Smokey Robinson, THE MASKED SINGER, and More

Cool off at The Chicago Theatre this summer, as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) presents a wide variety of live entertainment options at the iconic venue from Memorial Day through Labor Day. From concerts to comedy to fan-favorite podcasts, The Chicago Theatre is the place to beat the heat with the best live entertainment has to offer! Tickets are available now at www.msg.com or the box office at The Chicago Theatre.



Upcoming highlights include:

June 4 at 8:00PM

Smokey Robinson "Music & Memories" - Tickets start at $53.50

June 5 at 7:30PM

"The Masked Singer" National Tour 2022 - Tickets start at $39.75

June 10 at 8:00PM

Chris Botti Live in Concert - Tickets start at $25.00

June 18 at 7:30PM

Marvel Studios' "The Black Panther" in Concert with the Chicago Philharmonic - Tickets start at $49.50

June 29 at 8:00PM

Game Grumps Live! "Tournament of Games" - Tickets start at $42.50

July 9 at 8:00PM

"The Legendary Tour" with Earthquake featuring Donnell Rawlings - Tickets start at $59.00.

July 15 at 8:00PM

Lovett or Leave It "Live or Else Tour 2022" - Tickets start at $39.50

Aug. 3 at 7:00PM

Scott Aukerman's "Comedy Bang! Bang!" ­- Tickets start at $39.75

Aug. 16 at 8:00PM

The Decemberists' "Arise from the Bunkers Tour 2022" - Tickets start at $49.50

Aug. 27 at 8:00PM

Blondie's "Against The Odds Tour" with special guest The Damned - Tickets start at $53.00