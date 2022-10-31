Engage Dance Theatre to Present THE NUTCRACKER at Raue Center for the Arts

Raue Center for the Arts will welcome Engage Dance Theatre for a co-production of "The Nutcracker" on December 17 & 18, 2022. Building on the success of last year's new interpretation of this holiday classic, which featured the exciting addition of new characters, the audience can anticipate an equally impressive, if not bigger and better, production in 2022.

"From dancing to acting and even tumbling, Engage's 'Nutcracker' has something for everyone! This year, the production includes the addition of several new elements to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audience," says Courtney Petrocci, Artistic Director of Engage Dance Theatre. "Engage Dance Theatre's "The Nutcracker" is an annual holiday tradition at Raue Center featuring guest artists from the professional dance world."

Join Clara at her annual Christmas Eve party at the Staulbaum house enjoying a night full of celebration, dancing, and magic! As the party comes to a close Clara sneaks downstairs to find her precious new Nutcracker doll and falls asleep dreaming of her wonderful evening. She is startled awake by a group of mischievous mice and taken on an exciting journey with Drosselmeyer and her precious Nutcracker. Battling a life-size mouse Queen, slipping & sliding with snowmen & dazzling Snow Queen, and then flying off on an enchanted crystal sleigh to meet the Queen of the Angels and her herald of Angles at the gates of the Land of Sweets. Spanish Chocolate, Arabian Coffee, Chinese Tea, Russian Taffy, Marzipan Candy, Merry & her sweet Mini Mints, Dew Drop with her carousel of flowers, and the elegant Sugar Plum Fairy & her Cavalier all dance for Clara in an adventure not to be missed this holiday season!

This beautifully reimagined production of "The Nutcracker" features over 100 performers, as well as guest artists from renowned dance and theatre companies throughout the United States.

Performance times are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on December 17th and 18th. In-person tickets are $30 (students 17 and under and Seniors $18). Tickets can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

About Engage Dance Theatre

Engage Dance Academy is a premiere dance academy owned & operated by Courtney & Marc Petrucci, former professional dancers at the Milwaukee Ballet, bringing professional caliber dance training to McHenry County for dancers ages 18 months-Adult. Engage is a triple-track dance studio offering dance classes for all levels; Engage Dance Theatre, a year-round pre-professional dance company for the more serious dancers ages 5-18, training includes partnering classes with professional dancers from the Milwaukee Ballet and three performances a year including a full-length production of The Nutcracker; an award-winning competition team for those dancers looking to compete in Chicago based competitions; and an Open Division for dancers looking for a wide variety of weekly classes ranging from baby ballet, jazz, hip hop, and Aerial Silks & Tumbling.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 16 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Ill., is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter and twitter.com/RaueCenter.