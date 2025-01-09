Drury Lane Theatre Presents BEAUTIFUL- THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Beginning January 29

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drury Lane Theatre has announced casting for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a heartwarming journey through Carole King's inspirational life story, where her music shines as a beacon of hope and personal growth, playing January 29 – March 23, 2025.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a book by Douglas McGrath, words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, with music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. At the helm of Drury Lane Theatre’s production is director Jane Lanier, who most recently directed and choreographed Drury Lane’s hit production A Chorus Line. The opening night is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7pm.

Witness the captivating story of Carole King's meteoric rise to stardom, from humble beginnings to her undeniable status as one of the most celebrated voices in popular music. With melodies such as “I Feel the Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” this production weaves an emotional tapestry rich with nostalgia. Beautiful isn't just a musical, it's an immersive celebration of resilience, creativity, and the authentic spirit of a music legend.

The cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is led by Samantha Gershman (Broadway’s Water for Elephants and A Beautiful Noise) in the role of Carole King and features Alex Benoit (Gerry Goffin), Andrew MacNaughton (Barry Mann), Alexandra Palkovic (Cynthia Weil), Michael Lawrence Brown (Donny Kirshner), and Rebekah Ward (Genie Klein), along with Averis Anderson, Ryan Michael Armstrong, Anna Louise Bramlett, Lydia Burke, Raeven Carrol, Maxwell J. DeTonge, Alley Ellis, Ian Geers, Emily Goldberg, Mackenzy Jenkins, Alanna Lovely, Chamaya Moody, Austin Nelson Jr., Nataki Rennie, Mitzi Smith, Michael Turrentine, and Rico Velazquez.

The creative team includes Jane Lanier (director), Gerry McIntyre (choreographer), Carolyn Brady (musical director), Misha Kachman (scenic designer), Nicole Boylan (Costume Designer), Julie Mack (lighting designer), Stephanie Farina (co-sound designer), Sarah Ramos (co-sound designer), Anthony Churchill (projection designer), Kevin Foster (wig designer), Cassy Schillo (properties designer), Larry Baker (production stage manager).

All events take place at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Single tickets for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are on sale now and available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com. Groups of 10 or more can receive special group pricing.

