Comedian Kevin Bozeman Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Comedian Kevin Bozeman brings his smooth and clever humor to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in An Evening with Kevin Bozeman and Friends April 22, 2022.



It was 1999, six years after finishing his collegiate basketball career at Division III Whitewater College, and bouncing around jobs that Kevin found himself in the real world with no real job skills and a strong desire to work an hour a day. What to do? Inspired by nights on the couch watching Def Comedy Jam and challenged by his roommate, Kevin decided to head over to nearby Madison, WI and try the "Open-Mic Night". "I always was the guy who could make people laugh, and let's be honest I had nothing better going on".



Fast forward to present day, Kevin is still going on-stage, and he has found the job that fit his requirements. "For an hour a night I'm wildly successful". With a smooth and clever style, a great smile and a contagious laugh Kevin has been entertaining in clubs and colleges across the country. In 2000 he was the winner of the Midwest region of the HBO "Comedy Competition" and flew to Los Angeles to compete as a finalist. He performed on Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" in 2003, and finished 2nd in the Boston Comedy Competition in 2005. He was a semi-finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2015. Kevin has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC, CBS and Fox. His Dry Bar Comedy Special, "Clean & Unfiltered" has over 7 million views.



With special guest, Anthony Bonazzo, who has starred in videos for The Onion, Headlined the Breakout Comedy Festival at Second City, and was a Semi Finalist in Stand Up NBC. He has opened for Kathleen Madigan, Adam Carolla, and Jessica Kirson. Roy Wood Jr. once said of his comedy that you "Can tell he works the Northside and the Southside of Chicago." He has Headlined Zanies, The Comedy Bar, and is a regular at Clubs all over the Midwest.



COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



An Evening with Kevin Bozeman and Friends will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm.

On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. An Evening with Kevin Bozeman and Friends is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis. Other upcoming comedy shows include An Evening with Larry Reeb and Friends (March 25, 2022), and Lucas Bohn's Lesson Plans to Late Night (April 7, 2022).



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.



Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.