City Winery Chicago Releases December Show Schedule

The following acts are performing at City Winery Chicago (1200 W. Randolph St) throughout the month. All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8:00 p.m., unless noted. Tickets can be purchased by calling 312-733-WINE (9463) or by visiting www.citywinery.com/chicago.

DECEMBER 2019

BoDeans

Saturday, November 30; 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. - Full Band Electric

Sunday, December 1; 7 p.m. - Full Band Acoustic

$48/$58/$65/$68

Those who have followed BoDeans' remarkable 30+ year musical career know that their blend of compelling songs and high energy performances have retained an unpretentious rock & roll loyal following like no other. Best known for their catchy single "Closer To Free," the band's accessible alternative sound has led to many a milestone, including a Rolling Stone Reader's Poll for Best New American Band in 1987, and support slots with U2, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, George Thorogood, The Pretenders, David Bowie and numerous others. Appearances at Farm Aid, Summerfest, ACL Festival and others followed, along with TV appearances on "Saturday Night Live," "Letterman," "Today," "Imus," CNN, and ESPN, to name a few. BoDeans have a permanent installation at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland as part of their Midwest Artists exhibit. After multiple chart-topping radio singles, and TV placements, BoDeans have defined a generation that embraced songs like "Good Things," "You Don't Get Much," "Idaho," "If It Makes You," "Closer To Free," "Stay," and "All The World." BoDeans signed their first recording contract with Slash/Warner Brothers Records in 1985 and their debut record, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams, was released May 1986. Since then, they have released 12 studio albums with ten records that hit the Billboard Top 200 Chart, and numerous singles on the Mainstream Rock, Top 40 and Triple A radio charts.

In L-O-V-E with Nat King Cole: A Centennial Holiday Celebration

Monday, December 2; 7:30 p.m.

$22/$25/$28/$32

In honor of Nat King Cole's Centennial, a special concert will take place at City Winery Chicago. Nat King Cole was born in 1919. Even though he only lived to be 45, for 30 years he dominated the music world with such hits has "Route 66," "When I Fall in Love," "Nature Boy," "Send For Me," "Mona Lisa," "Ramblin' Rose," "Orange Colored Sky," "The Christmas Song," "Stardust," "Sweet Lorraine," and many more. Join Kimberly Gordon, Ester Hana, Bruce Henry, Frieda Lee, Margaret Murphy-Webb, Greta Pope, and host Daryl Nitz as they perform songs from throughout Nat King Cole's entire recording career, including nightclub, television appearances, and Christmas LPs. The show features musical direction by Andrew Blendermann with Jim Cox (bass) and Phil Gratteau (drums.)

Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin

Tuesday, December 3

$28/$30/$32/$35

Jana Kramer's accolades include her gold-certified Top 3 single "I Got The Boy," named one of the 25 Best Country Songs of 2015 by The New York Times, one of the Best Songs of 2015 by Rolling Stone, and one of the Top 40 Country Songs of 2015 by Spin Magazine. Her single "Circles" from her latest album thirty one debuted #3 on the country albums chart with nearly 18k sold in the first week, and peaked at #10 on the Billboard Top 200 all-genre chart. Kramer co-wrote over half of the new tracks on thirty one, produced by Scott Hendricks, was featured on Season 23 of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and has previously toured with Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and others.

Winner of the iHeartRadio Podcast Award for Best Entertainment & TV Podcast, "Whine Down" at City Winery Chicago features Jana Kramer with her husband, former NFL player Michael Caussin. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets are available for $125 and include prime seating with a glass of bubbly.

Jane Monheit

Wednesday, December 4

$28/$32/$35/$38

Jane Monheit is establishing herself as one of today's best and most important vocalist-musicians. With her new album, The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald-the first to be released on her own Emerald City Records-the Long Island native pays tribute to Ella while sharing a definitive portrait of herself, guided by her producer, arranger, and trumpet great Nicholas Payton. Throughout the recording, Monheit's gorgeous upward swoop is pure Ella, her earthy wordless phrases pure Sarah, and she offers a classic example of a singer leading her influences rather than being led by them.

Chanté Moore

Saturday, December 7; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

$38/$48/$58/$68

Chanté Moore is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer known for capturing the highs and lows of love through her songs. ln 1992, Moore exploded onto the R&B music scene with her certified gold debut album, Precious. Since then, she has released more than 20 chart-topping singles, 7 full-length albums, and several collaborations with some of the most prolific artists ever, including Prince, Babyface and The lsley Brothers, to name a few.

The Grammy-nominated singer has received countless awards and accolades throughout her career and contributed to the soundtrack of so many people's lives (and a few blockbuster films as well). Her autobiographical, self-help book "Will I Marry Me?," released in 2014, explores some of her personal trials and tribulations. Her seventh full-length album Rise of the Phoenix dropped in 2017 and includes the hit single "Real One." That same year, Moore released her holiday album Christmas Back To You. The collection contains classic Christmas standards like "Please Come Home For Christmas" as well as several brand-new offerings including "Every Day's Like Christmas"..

Now, Moore is following-up her previously released EP 1 of 4 with music that speaks to her life's journey. While Moore's latest project introduces a new attitude, longtime fans can rest assured, she stays true to the things they have come to expect from her music: heartfelt lyrics, angelic melodies, and infectious tracks that explore her newfound spirit.

Los Lobos

Sunday-Tuesday, December 8-10

$65/$68/$75/$78

Los Lobos, one of America's most distinctive and original bands, returns for their seventh consecutive December engagement at City Winery Chicago with a four-night stand. Best known for "La Bamba," Los Lobos draws equally from rock 'n' roll, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues and traditional Spanish and Mexican music. Since their first recordings, they have found ways to redefine and expand their sound, without ever straying from the musical traditions that form the heart and soul of the band.

Dan Rodriguez - All I Want for Christmas is Whiskey tour

Wednesday, December 11

$18/$22/$25/$28

Minnesotan folk musician Dan Rodriguez comes to City Winery Chicago for his All I Want for Christmas is Whiskey tour. He has shared the stage with artists including The Civil Wars, Andy Grammer, Eric Hutchinson, Matt Nathanson, NeedtoBreathe, Augustana, Tyrone Wells, Haley Reinhart, John McLaughlin, Will Hoge, Drew Holcomb, Sister Hazel, and more. In September 2014, Budweiser released their "Friends Are Waiting" commercial campaign featuring Rodriguez singing his song "When You Come Home." In February 2018, Rodriguez released his newest album 25 Years, featuring songs that have been placed in major ads as well as widely played Spotify playlists. A Miller Lite commercial featured his newest single "So Good," and played during NFL games on ESPN and more. Additionally, in March 2019, "You Feel Like Home" was featured in Explore Minnesota Tourism's newest ad campaign.

Kevin Ross - The Audacity Tour

Thursday, December 12

$25/$28/$32/$35

Kevin Ross is a multi-faceted singer, songwriter, and producer who had quickly gone from performing once every three months to opening for R&B/Soul legend Maxwell five times a week. In 2012, the Washington, D.C. native signed a major recording deal with Motown Records and released his first major project, Dialogue in the Grey (EP), two years later. 2014 proved to be a breakout year for Kevin Ross. Known for his soul-drenched, buttery, smooth vocals, he was named AOL's "Best New Artist of 2014" and landed a national holiday campaign with Glade that brought joy to American households across the country.

Ross released his long-awaited debut full length album The Awakening in March of 2017. The album's first single, "Long Song Away" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Song chart and at Urban Contemporary Radio with the follow up single "Don't Go" cracking the Top 15. The chart-topping success of The Awakening led to Ross receiving several award nominations: Best New Artist (Soul Train Awards), Outstanding New Artist (NAACP Image Awards), and New R&B Artist (iHeart Radio Awards) and headlining his first national tour. In September of that same year, he released his third studio project, Drive (EP). Ross' fourth studio project is slated to be independently released in 2019.

Rodriguez - An Intimate Evening of Music & Conversation

Friday, December 13

$75/$80/$85/$95

Rodriguez, the legendary singer-songwriter known only by his surname, is a self-taught guitarist. He began performing in bars and clubs around the city of Detroit in the 1960s, as the city suffered post- industrial urban decay. It was there that he recorded two studio albums, Cold Fact in 1969 and Coming from Reality in 1971 released on Sussex records. These recordings went unnoticed in the U.S. and Rodriguez eventually turned his efforts elsewhere, earning a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Wayne State University, running for political office and working construction and factory jobs to support his family. In the mid-1970s, his music gained airplay in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. As it turns out, South African anti-Apartheid activists and musicians alike were inspired by his counterculture lyrics. In the late 1990s, South African fans finally sought him out, leading to the unanticipated renaissance of his music career. Their story is told in the 2012 Oscar award-winning documentary, "Searching for Sugar Man," directed by Malik Bendjelloul, which has given Rodriguez a new measure of fame in the U.S. with his music and story now reaching audiences worldwide. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets are available for an additional $60.

Jane Lynch - Swingin' Little Christmas Feat. Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & the Tony Guerrero Quintet

Sunday, December 15; 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

$55/$65/$75/$78

Get into the holiday spirit with Golden Globe- and two-time Emmy-winning actress Jane Lynch ("Glee") on stage with actress Kate Flannery ("The Office"), singer/producer Tim Davis, and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. Performing from their album A Swingin' Little Christmas, this holiday concert will feature fresh takes on classic carols alongside new nostalgia-inspired originals written by bandleader Tony Guerrero. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets are available at each show for $75.

Jump, Little Children with special guest Hula Hi-Fi

Monday, December 16

$28/$32/$35/$38

Jump Little Children came together in their current lineup in 1994, taking their name from a song by blues musicians Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee. Based out of Charleston, South Carolina, the band has toured regionally, nationally and internationally. They've released four studio albums (The Licorice Tea Demos - 1995, Magazine - 1998, Vertigo - 2001, Between the Dim & the Dark - 2004), two EPs (Buzz - 1997, Between the Glow & the Light - 2005); a compilation of early material (The Early Years, Volume 1 - 2001); and a live double-album (Live at the Dock Street Theatre - 2006). Known for their eclectic mix of musical influences from ethereal chamber pop to guitar-driven alt-rock along with high-energy live shows, Jump has built a grassroots following of devoted fans across the country.

Jake Clemons

Tuesday, December 17

$18/$22/$25/$28

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Clemons shares stories and his thoughts about life through his music. An artist of exceptional success, he is known for his role as saxophonist for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Now, with the release of his second solo album, Eyes On The Horizon, Clemons has added his voice to those seeking to find clarity in a complicated world and has expanded both his musical vision and philosophical perspective.

The first single from the album is Clemons' interpretation of the Leonard Cohen classic song "Democracy" that finds Clemons reaffirming a family tradition. His father was a Marine Corps band director whose dedication to serving the nation was instilled in Clemons at a very early age. The album was co-produced by Clemons and Jake Hull and mixed by legendary Grammy-winning producer and engineer Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, etc.). Clemons composed and played a majority of the instruments on Eyes On The Horizon, including guitar and keyboards.

Stephen Kellogg

Wednesday, December 18

$32/$35/$38/$42

Americana and folk star Stephen Kellogg built his music career on a foundation of tireless work, ingenuity, and a passion for the genre. In 1994, Kellogg began releasing solo records, first teaming up with the Stephen Kellogg Band and then, in 1997, Stephen Kellogg and the Root Cellar Band. It wasn't until 2003, with the formation of Stephen Kellogg and the Sixers, that Kellogg was able to make his mark on the music industry, releasing five studio albums which earned them national fame and acclaim. Their release The Bear was voted "Best of 2009" by No Depression and JamBase, and they were named the 2009 Entertainers of the Year by Armed Forces Entertainment. Following the band's hiatus in 2012, Kellogg continued to release solo albums, including a 2017 release of a collection of his greatest hits and his most recent album, Objects in the Mirror. Kellogg has also proclaimed his passion for supporting the armed forces and has played shows at several military bases over the years.

Musiq Soulchild

Thursday-Friday, December 19-20; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

$65/$75/$78/$85

Musiq Soulchild is a hip-hop soul artist, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He built a reputation for being musically gifted, beat boxing for MC's, free styling on the open-mic circuit and simply performing acapella for strangers on the streets. Deeply inspired by the R&B/soul sound of the 70's, he uses the name "Soulchild" as a way to show respect and admiration to his biggest musical influences such as Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye and many others. In September 2017, he released his 8th studio album and first 24 track double album entitled Feel The Real leading with the new hit single "Start Over." The album received Soulchild's 13th Grammy nomination. Soulchild has received multiple awards including, Billboard, BET, ASCAP, BMI, and Soul Train. He has also earned award nominations from MTV, the American Music Awards, the NAACP, and the Grammy Awards.

Levi Kreis - Home for the Holidays

Saturday, December 21; 12:00 p.m./11:00 a.m. doors

General Admission: $25 advance/$30 day of show

+$20 brunch buffet available

The 5th Annual Home for the Holidays show by Levi Kreis infuses gospel, country, rockabilly, and jazz into a fresh and flawless collection of Christmas classics and holiday favorites. Kreis's gospel-rich vocals and church-inspired piano style have come to define some of his best-known songs. An East Tennessee native, Kreis spent his youth mimicking the piano style of southern gospel music and idolizing men like Ray Charles who brought that sound to the mainstream. Every stage of Kreis's life has been chronicled through his albums. Each one reveals a new side to this singer/songwriter, taking you through a myriad of genres - piano pop, gospel, country, R&B, and jazz. Kreis's music has been featured in film and television shows including The Vampire Diaries, Sons of Anarchy, and So You Think You Can Dance. Seven albums have afforded Kreis impressive accolades - top ten positions on various charts, #1 music videos, national tours, TV appearances on The View, David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon and a Tony Award for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway's "Million Dollar Quartet." But Kreis is now settling into what he knows best - southern soul.

Michael McDermott - Mischief & Mistletoe

Saturday-Monday, December 21- 23

$32/$35/$38/$42

Described by author Stephen King as "one of the best songwriters in the world and possibly the greatest undiscovered rock 'n' roll talent of the last 20 years," Michael McDermott's brand of rock 'n' roll brims with the kind of well-honed style and wisdom that can only come from a career on the road and a pedigree in the studio. Effortlessly blending natural folk sensibility, pop hooks, and honest rock, McDermott's music is as much for the outcast as the congregation. It's an exploration of the dark corners of life's journey and it resonates middle class truths through the passionate filter of a kid that grew up on Chicago's Irish South Side. McDermott returns to City Winery Chicago for his 8th Annual installment of Mischief & Mistletoe.

Chicago Philharmonic Fall Series

Sunday, December 22; 12:00 p.m.

$25 General Admission

Merry and Bright with Chicago Philharmonic Brass

Chicago Philharmonic Brass joins City Winery in holiday cheer this winter by bringing a holiday-themed concert for the whole family. The show features classic carols including Joy to the World, The Holly and the Ivy, Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride and more. Plus, festive favorites from beloved composers including Prokofiev's Troika, Mozart's Schlittenfahrt, Brahms Es ist ein Ros entsprungen and Handel's Hallelujah Chorus. Musicians include Matthew Lee on trumpet, David Inmon on trumpet, Gregory Flint on horn, Reed Capshaw on trombone and Charles Schuchat on tuba.

Christmas for the Jews feat. Joel Chasnoff, Jason Suran, Sohrab Forouzesh

Wednesday, December 25

General admission seated $28 advance & $35 day of show

The 4th annual Christmas for the Jews comes to City Winery. Headlining this year's event is comedian Jason Suran. A magician and mentalist, Suran has been seen on NBC and FOX TV and has performs around the world, from Haiti to Dubai. The show will also feature Sohrab Forouzesh, an Iranian American stand-up comedian and finalist for "StandUp NBC." He has performed at Gilda's Laughfest Comedy Festival and is a regular at Laugh Factory and Zanies comedy clubs in Chicago. And, as ever, Christmas for the Jews will be hosted by comedian and City Winery favorite Joel Chasnoff. Chasnoff is a former IDF combat soldier and author of the comedic memoir The 188th Crybaby Brigade, about his service in the Israeli Army. A Chicago native, Chasnoff has performed on stage and screen in nine countries, including two off-Broadway shows, a USO comedy tour of Japan and Korea, more than 1,000 Jewish events in North America and Europe, and Israeli late-night TV. A graduate of I.O. (formerly Improv Olympic) in Chicago and UCB and The PIT in New York, Chasnoff performs improv and teaches his Improv Comedy 101 Workshop to adults and teens. A portion of proceeds from Chasnoff's comedy and book sales are donated to his foundation, Project Elijah.

Shemekia Copeland with special guest Kevin Burt

Thursday-Friday, December 26-27

$38/$45/$48/$52

Whether she's belting out a raucous blues-rocker, firing up a blistering soul-shouter, bringing the spirit to a gospel-fueled R&B rave-up, or digging deep down into a subtle, country-tinged ballad, Shemekia Copeland sounds like no one else. With a voice that is alternately sultry, assertive and roaring, Copeland's wide-open vision of contemporary blues, roots and soul music showcases the evolution of a passionate artist with a modern musical and lyrical approach. Copeland's latest album, America's Child, is by far her most compelling work yet, with music swelling beyond blues and into spirited Americana, with elements of rock, soul, and country. From America's Child's anthemic opening track, "Ain't Got Time For Hate," to the closing lullaby, the traditional "Go To Sleepy Little Baby," Copeland sings with passion and insight about the chaos and uncertainty in the world while still finding joy all around her.

Freddie Jackson

Saturday, December 28

$65/$68/$75/$78

To urban contemporary listeners, Freddie Jackson is one of the biggest stars of the latter half of the '80s, dominating the R&B charts seemingly at will. Jackson's forte was sophisticated, romantic soul ballads aimed at adult audiences, but he was also capable of tackling urban contemporary dance fare and even the occasional jazz tune. In 1985, Jackson landed a record deal with Capitol and issued his debut album, Rock Me Tonight. The Laurence-penned title track stormed the R&B charts, spending a whopping six weeks at number one, and made Jackson an instant sensation on urban contemporary radio. "You Are My Lady" gave him a second straight R&B chart-topper and proved to be his highest-charting single on the pop side, peaking at number 13. With "He'll Never Love You (Like I Do)" and "Love Is Just a Touch Away" also hitting the R&B Top Ten, Rock Me Tonight topped the R&B album charts and went platinum. Jackson wasted no time issuing a follow-up set; Just Like the First Time appeared in 1986 on the heels of a number one R&B duet with Melba Moore, "A Little Bit More" (from her album A Lot of Love). Another platinum-seller, Just Like the First Time continued Jackson's incredible dominance of the R&B singles charts; "Tasty Love," "Have You Ever Loved Somebody," and "Jam Tonight" all hit number one, while "I Don't Want to Lose Your Love" went to number two. Jackson's more recent releases have been independent albums. These include Life After 30 (1999), It's Your Move (2004), Personal Reflections (2005), Transitions (2006), and For You (2010).

BoDeans

Sunday December 29; 7:00 p.m.

$48/$58/$65/$68

Those who have followed BoDeans' remarkable 30+ year musical career know that their blend of compelling songs and high energy performances have retained an unpretentious rock & roll loyal following like no other. Best known for their catchy single "Closer To Free," the band's accessible alternative sound has led to many a milestone, including a Rolling Stone Reader's Poll for Best New American Band in 1987, and support slots with U2, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Tom Petty, George Thorogood, The Pretenders, David Bowie and numerous others. Appearances at Farm Aid, Summerfest, ACL Festival and others followed, along with TV appearances on "Saturday Night Live," "Letterman," "Today," "Imus," CNN, and ESPN, to name a few. BoDeans have a permanent installation at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland as part of their Midwest Artists exhibit. After multiple chart-topping radio singles, and TV placements, BoDeans have defined a generation that embraced songs like "Good Things," "You Don't Get Much," "Idaho," "If It Makes You," "Closer To Free," "Stay," and "All The World." BoDeans signed their first recording contract with Slash/Warner Brothers Records in 1985 and their debut record, Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams, was released May 1986. Since then, they have released 12 studio albums with ten records that hit the Billboard Top 200 Chart, and numerous singles on the Mainstream Rock, Top 40 and Triple A radio charts.

Avery*Sunshine

Monday, December 30; 8:00 p.m.

$38/$48/$52/$55

Tuesday, December 31; 7:30 p.m. & 11:00 p.m.

$65/$68/$75/$78

January 1; 5:00 p.m.

$38/$48/$52/$55

Soul, R&B, and gospel singer/songwriter Avery*Sunshine, with thunderous pipes and heart-to-heart songs, is known for her invigorating and combustible live performances, compelling and revealingly honest songwriting, and her impeccable vocal instrument. Her life-inspired music is meant to spread joy and encouragement and to honor both human and spiritual relationships. "I want people to get my music. I don't want them to have to decipher some code in order to understand where I'm coming from," says Avery.

Avery*Sunshine's music is inspired by such diverse iconic figures as Nina Simone, Gladys Knight, The Doobie Brothers, Curtis Blow, B.B. King and John Coltrane to Parliament & Funkadelic, The Clark Sisters, Madonna, Miles Davis, Earth, Wind & Fire and James Brown. In 2005, the singer lent her voice to the soundtrack for Paramount Pictures' The Fighting Temptations. In 2007, she was sought out by Grammy- and Tony Award-winning vocal powerhouse Jennifer Holliday to be choral director for the theatrical production of "Dreamgirls" during the National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta. Avery*Sunshine has also had the distinction of performing at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, CO and at private events during the 2009 Inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Opened in 2012, City Winery Chicago is a fully operational winery, restaurant with outdoor patio, concert hall and private event space located in the heart of the West Loop at 1200 W. Randolph, in the historic urban Fulton Market district. Once a refrigerated food distribution warehouse, the 1911 building has been transformed into a contemporary 33,000 square foot haven for those passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless-steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The West Loop's only fully operational winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, Argentina and Chile, including a Wine Enthusiast 92-point 2015 Verna's Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir. With more than 400 unique producers from around the world City Winery is recognized with 2014 and 2015 Best of Awards of Excellence "for having one of the most outstanding restaurant wine lists in the world" by Wine Spectator. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert hall accommodates up to 300 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable "listening room" experience enhanced by a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound system. Riedel is the official and exclusive provider of glassware, showing City Winery's commitment to enjoying quality wine in a quality vessel. American Airlines is the Official Airline and Virgin Hotels Chicago is the Official Hotel of City Winery. For more information, please visit www.citywinery.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You